Identify symptoms that persist into adulthood

60% of children diagnosed with ADHD in childhood maintain symptoms into adulthood

Contrary to what was thought a few years ago, ADHD is not an implicit condition of early ages, since it can persist evident in adulthood. Photo: Shutterstock.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a neurodevelopmental disorder, affects some faculties of executive functions, as well as emotional regulation and the motivation of those who suffer from it.

The symptoms central range from inattention, hyperactivity, to impulsiveness, and lack of control of emotions, presenting difficulties in their relationship with the environment. The prevalence of ADHD is estimated to be around 4% to 5% in children, according to the World Health Organization and epidemiological studies conducted worldwide.

The origin of this condition is neurobiological, but there are factors that can lead to the symptoms are expressed to a greater extent, taking into account if there are relatives who have been diagnosed, there is a prevalence and predisposition to present ADHD, with symptoms that vary according to each specific case.

“Although treatments have proven to be highly effective in the child and adolescent population, the problem arises when there are still academic, social or behavioral difficulties, due to ignorance or ideology, the individual does not receive the appropriate diagnosis or treatment,” confirms Psiq. Andrea Abadi, director of the Children’s and Youth Department of INECO.

Despite the fact that its central population is children, and contrary to what was thought some time ago, ADHD as a condition can persist with some evident symptoms in adulthood, 60% of children who have this diagnosis.

In the event that it occurs in the childhood stage, it is important that family members, caregivers, or people close to the child identify certain signs, such as:

Difficulty paying attention or very easily distracted;

lack of attention to detail

errors in the careless and careless tasks ;

difficulty hearing;

poor ability to wait your turn and impatience;

restlessness, avoiding sitting still;

runs, jumps, or climbs excessively;

talk excessively;

frequent interruptions in conversations.

It has been observed that cognitive behavioral therapy is associated with significant benefits, since it provides strategies aimed at improving the symptoms central ADHD; reducing inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, as well as the symptoms mood and anxiety

“Cognitive-behavioral therapy is organized in short, focused and structured sessions; in them, the main objective is to modify the behaviors that force the negative effects, teaching people to manage the symptoms central, improving emotional adaptation and self-esteem, reducing the other problems associated with this condition”, says Juan Sorondo, Neuropsychologist at INECO’s Department of Neuropsychology.

In adulthood, ADHD significantly affects various dimensions of daily life, ranging from interpersonal relationships, study performance, to aspects such as work.

“In addition, having an executive training space to work on issues related to the general organization, planning, selection and monitoring of objectives and finding strategies to avoid procrastination, among other things, is essential”, highlights the Neuropsychologist, Sorondo .

When it occurs in adulthood, it is associated with symptoms such as anxiety, depression or easy addiction and substance abuse; These conditions worsen when they were not diagnosed or treated in childhood, a situation observed mostly in research and in clinical practice.

“In the office we see cases of adults who present these characteristics and claim to have had them throughout their childhood and due to misunderstanding or ignorance, both of them and of the professionals, they had never been adequately treated before, therefore, it is important to detect it in time to be able to collaborate with a treatment that encourages the greatest possible integration”, concludes Pablo López, Psychologist and Academic Director of the INECO Foundation.

