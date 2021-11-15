Identity cards in Wallet, here are the conditions of Apple

iOS 15 will allow you to add an ID card and driver’s license in the Wallet application, but only in the last few hours have details emerged on the agreements between Apple and the states that will launch this feature in the coming months.

CNBC has uncovered some documents that offer more details on the behind-the-scenes agreements between Apple and states in the US which will launch ai support digital documents on Wallet.

The agreement between Apple and the states provides that the company has a control over government agencies responsible for issuing identity cards, which in this first phase will only concern the United States and, in particular, Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah. Specifically, Apple will have “sole discretion” over the implementation of the technology underlying the storage of digital documents in Wallet.

According to the documents, states must agree to “allocate reasonably sufficient personnel and resources (e.g. personnel, project management and funding) to support the launch of the Program at a time to be determined by Apple“. All this includes performing quality tests on the functioning of digital IDs in accordance with i Apple’s certification requirements on various devices.

Furthermore, the agreement outlines that states must “to put the Program in the foreground in all communications addressed to the public relating to digital identity credentials“. Apple must also be granted one review and prior approval of all marketing materials. States will also be responsible for verifying identity documents:

Apple will not be responsible for the verification results and the agency acknowledges that all verification results are provided AS IS and without any warranty, express, implied or with respect to its accuracy or performance by Apple.

Governments and state agencies are responsible for the financing of all these operations, including maintaining the systems necessary for the issuance and maintenance of digital IDs, as well as with regard to marketing. Furthermore, “Unless otherwise agreed by the parties, neither party owes the other party any commission under this agreement“.

Apple has therefore imposed some very stringent limits to ensure that the service works properly with full compatibility in Wallet and on supported devices. According to what has emerged in the last few hours, we expect a very long wait for the arrival of this service in Italy.

