Identity of Saudis found dead in Sydney discovered

Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their Sydney home on June 7, 2022, according to Australian police.

Police discovered the bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, on June 7, following a welfare report, according to a statement Wednesday from NSW Police.

“Despite extensive investigations, detectives have been unable to determine the women’s cause of death,” the statement said. “However, the women are believed to have been deceased for some time before they were found.”

The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017, NSW Police confirmed to CNN. “The circumstances of her death were unusual in that she had no signs of injury,” police said.

NSW Police Inspector Claudia Allcroft said any information from the public could be the key to solving the investigation.

“Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks leading up to their deaths, which we believe occurred in early May,” Allcroft said in the statement. of the New South Wales Police.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Sydney said it was in contact with Australian authorities about the case. “The Consulate also expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said.

CNN has contacted the Saudi Arabian embassy in Canberra for comment.