News

Identity of Saudis found dead in Sydney discovered

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read

sisters saudi arabia sydney
Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their Sydney home on June 7, 2022, according to Australian police.

(CNN) — Two Saudi sisters found dead in their Sydney apartment in “unusual” circumstances last month have been identified by police, as authorities urge people to provide more information.

Police discovered the bodies of Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, on June 7, following a welfare report, according to a statement Wednesday from NSW Police.

“Despite extensive investigations, detectives have been unable to determine the women’s cause of death,” the statement said. “However, the women are believed to have been deceased for some time before they were found.”

sisters saudi arabia sydney

Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead in their Sydney home on June 7, 2022, according to Australian police.

The sisters arrived in Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017, NSW Police confirmed to CNN. “The circumstances of her death were unusual in that she had no signs of injury,” police said.

NSW Police Inspector Claudia Allcroft said any information from the public could be the key to solving the investigation.

“Detectives are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen or may have information about the women’s movements in the days and weeks leading up to their deaths, which we believe occurred in early May,” Allcroft said in the statement. of the New South Wales Police.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Sydney said it was in contact with Australian authorities about the case. “The Consulate also expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said.

CNN has contacted the Saudi Arabian embassy in Canberra for comment.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach3 hours ago
0 55 1 minute read

Related Articles

The US fears that Europe will be divided by the possible shortage of gas

10 mins ago

They are looking for Colombians to work in the US; there are 100 vacancies and salaries of $23 million

21 mins ago

“If you see one, don’t touch it or eat it”: the warning from the authorities in the US due to the presence of dangerous giant African snails

32 mins ago

Colombia Extradites Drug Trafficker Nicknamed “Falcón” Who Had Links to Dominican Republic Cartels

43 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button