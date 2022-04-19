Identity V and its chances of reaching Nintendo Switch

Identity Vthe famous asymmetrical multiplayer horror game developed and published by NetEase, is currently only available for Android, iOS and PC devices. But… Could Identity V come to Nintendo Switch?

we tell you what this famous game is about that continues to succeed in China and Japan and we stop to think about the possibility of it coming to Nintendo Switch in the future. Do not miss it!

What is Identity V?

Identity V is the first multiplayer survival horror game developed by the NetEase company. It was released in July 2018 for mobile and later for desktop. To date, he has collaborated with famous series, movies and video games such as Persona 5, Danganronpa, Death Note, The Promised Neverland, Junji Ito or even Edward Scissorhands.

Its main plot focuses on Orpheus, a detective who tries to investigate a mysterious murder game that occurred in a mansion.

With a gothic and unique style, very similar to that of Tim Burton, Identity V’s story is full of suspense, mystery and intrigue that intertwines the past of all the characters to find out the mystery that hides the mansion.

gameplay

Identity V’s gameplay is very similar to that of Dead by Daylight (Possibly only differs by aesthetics and history).

The game is a 4vs1a player is Hunter while four others are survivors who try to escape. The Hunter must find the Survivors individually and eliminate them by sitting them on chairs called Rocket Chair before they escape. Meanwhile, the Survivors must crack five machines to activate the two exit doors and be able to open them later.

When the Survivors decipher two machines, the “Dungeons”a hidden trapdoor on the map that will open when there is only one Survivor left in the game, allowing them to escape through it even with the rest of the machines unfinished and the doors closed.

The Survivors will win the game if at least 3 survive, if two die it will be considered a draw and if 3 or more Survivors die it will be the Hunter’s victory.

Identity V has two main game modes, Quick Matches and Rankeds, but it has other different ones such as Tarot, Blackjack or Duos Hunters. Plus, it has its own world championship called COA, Call Of Abyss!

Characters

The game currently has 36 Survivors and 24 Hunters, the last one announced just a few days ago.

Part of the success of the game comes from its characters, apart from its striking designs, each character has some unique abilitiesin addition to their stories, which are usually intertwined with the rest of the characters.

exist 4 categories of Survivors: decoding (they are the ones who have the greatest ability to decode the machines), Attendance (they provide help and assistance to the rest of the players), Containment (They are responsible for containing the Hunter during the game) and Bailing out (Their main role is to rescue their teammates when the Hunter tries to eliminate them by sitting them on the chairs.)

Hunters do not have different categories, but they have secondary skills that give them certain advantages during the games.

Logic Patch, Identity V’s gacha-like system

Identity V has a gacha-like system called Logic Patchas you make and win games you will advance in the Logic Patch and get clues that you can redeem to unlock new characters for free. Also, in the Logic Patch you will get essenceseach essence has exclusive items of the season such as skins, accessories, emotes or graffiti for the characters.

In each season skins and exclusive items of different themes are presented. As we have mentioned before, they have collaborated with different famous games, series and movies, and a new collaboration with danganronpa shortly.

Could Identity V come to Nintendo Switch?

The truth is that little is known about whether Identity V will ever come to Nintendo Switch. At the moment NetEase has not commented on it and certainly there is no rumor that confirms his next arrival.

In fact, a few years ago the CEO of NetEase said that he wanted to work with Nintendo and jointly develop products, and although NetEase is not yet a particularly well-known company abroad, in China it is considered a high-caliber company and has reached to develop very famous games like Onmyoji. This could be a business opportunity for both NetEase and Nintendo.

It is true that NetEase games focus on mobile phone platforms and are mainly adapted for it. But they always tend to be adapted for PC soon after, so it really wouldn’t be crazy to adapt it to Nintendo Switch.

Identity V and Dead by Daylight

If we think about the direct competitor of Identity V, Dead by Daylight, this option is even more viable. Dead by Daylight is a game with the same characteristics as Identity V, it was released in 2016 for PC and a year later it came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In September 2019 it was released on Nintendo Switch.

With this we can affirm that the game format would not be a problem, since basically these two games are almost the same in that sense. The possible problem is that, as we discussed, NetEase games are often aimed at mobile phone platforms, so we can only wait to see if they decide to take this step and adapt Identity V to new platforms.

Identity V It is a game that is gaining more and more popularity, and if NetEase took the big step of adapting it to a different platform such as the Nintendo Switch, it would be great news for its fans, it would also maintain its portable essence, and it would surely help a lot with growth and expansion. of the game. Although there is no news or rumors about it, we hope that soon they will give us the odd surprise about it.

What do you think of all this? Do you see it possible that Identity V could come to Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments! And if you still didn’t know the game, we invite you to enjoy it.