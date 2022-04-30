Idoate and Corcia becomes part of the Ramse

Miguel Ángel Idoate Gastearena, and Salomón Corcia Benarroch.

The Royal Academy of Medicine and Surgery of Seville (Ramse) has appointed two new academics to its institution. Is about Miguel Angel Idoate Gastearena, specialist in Pathological Anatomy; Y Salomon Corcia Benarroch, Specialist in Internal Medicine and Intensive Medicine.

With these two additions, Ramse already adds 41 number academics19 honorary scholars, six honorary scholars, seven scholarly scholars, two institutional scholars, 371 corresponding scholars, and five elected corresponding scholars.

The act of reception of the new positions has also counted with the interventions of Ricardo Gonzalez Campora and Joaquin Nunez Fusterresponsible for presenting the two new academics.

Idoate and Corcia career paths

Miguel Ángel Idoate, a native of Pamplona, ​​is a full professor of Pathological anatomy of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Seville and specialist physician of the Pathological Anatomy Service of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital. For his Ramse entry, Idoate has prepared a speech entitled ‘Immune response and glioblastoma: a new paradigm in cancer research and treatment’.

For his part, Corcia Benarroch has a degree in Medicine and Surgery in Seville (1968-1974), a specialist in Internal Medicine and Intensive Medicine and associate professor in Health Sciences at the Faculty of Medicine of Seville (1989-2001). In his case, the presentation speech was about the ‘Post-Covid 19 Syndrome’.