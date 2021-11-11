Idris Elba and Will Smith on a project? | Cinema

Andare they working together on a secret project? Possible.

The actor recently posted an Instagram photo of him and Smith with the caption “Me + Will: coming soon”. What will it be about?

Here is the actor’s post:

We recently saw Elba in the Netflix movie The Harder They Fall.

Here is the official synopsis:

When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) learns that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is about to be released from prison, he reunites the gang to track him down and take revenge. Joining him in this impeccable next-generation western are former flame Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his left and right arms, respectively the short-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and trigger-happy Jim Beckwourth (RJ Cyler), as well as a surprising opponent turned ally. Rufus Buck also has fearsome companions, including Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they all have a common trait: that of not knowing how to lose. Directed by Jeymes Samuel with screenplay by Samuel and Boaz Yakin and produced by Shawn Carter, James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel, the film boasts an irresistible soundtrack and a stunning stellar cast, featuring Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, RJ Cyler, Damon Wayans Jr., Deon Cole, Regina King and Idris Elba. Never as in this case, revenge is a dish to be served cold!

SOURCE: Idris Elba / Instagram