Idris Elba is not interested in playing James Bond

Idris Elba has faced the permanent rumors that place him as the new James Bond stating that “it is not a goal for my career” and that “i’m not that guy“.

The British actor monopolizes the box office during these summer months thanks to the recent releases of ‘The Beast’, the survival film in which he faces a lion, and ‘Three thousand years waiting for you’, the new work by George Miller.

Elba has appeared at the The Shop podcast alongside actress Drew Barrymore and NBA player Kyrie Irving revealing that he’s not thrilled with the idea of ​​becoming the new agent 007. “It’s not a goal for my career,” she said, continuing to squash the rumors. “I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond satisfies some of my personal goals.”

Idris Elbe (44)

The actor understands that it would attract many, but the reality is that it is not a path that he is considering. “It would definitely make the will of a nation happy. I’m not going to lie, I go to every corner of the world, I talk to different cultures, and they always mention the name ‘Bond’, and I feel like it’s beyond me.“, said. “You know, it’s not a question of, should I, will, I will. It’s what the will of the nation dictates sometimes.”

His choice would be first black Bond of the saga, and Elba understands the appeal of the idea but does not finish seeing himself on paper. “I’m not that type, although it seems that for everyone I could be.”

Idris Elba has been rumored for over a year to star in the new James Bond movie following Daniel Craig’s departure from the franchise. other names that seem to be on the fore are those of the star of ‘The Bridgertons’ Rege-Jean Page, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill and Jacob Elordi.