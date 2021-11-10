idyll already finished or bubble?

It was October 25th, when Tesla surpassed the trillion market cap after Hertz announced the purchase of 100,000 vehicles to make its new fleet totally electric. The sky was the limit, never like that day. Elon Musk could claim not only a market primacy but also a record order, a tangible order that swept away the reputation regarding his creature, all marketing and promises and a few numbers to line up.

Hertz, for its part, was rising from the ashes of a Chapter 11 and with only 1.8 billion in cash in hand as of June 30th, it unleashed an investment of 4.2 billion. Two weeks and everything changes. Except the protagonists. This chart





Tesla market capitalization trend

Source: Bloomberg

in fact, it shows what happened to the Tesla stock in the last two days of trading, by chance immediately after a strange Twitter poll in which the founder asked if he should sell 10% of his share package: 199 billion capitalization burned in 48 hours. Has Elon Musk sold? If so, someone has a doubt about it. And not someone by chance, but Mr Big Short, aka Michael Burry. Who, as is increasingly the case, entrusted his thoughts to a tweet, which was then deleted.

But noticed by someone in the editorial office of Business Insider and relaunched, at least in the basic thesis: the number one of the electric car sells part of its shares to cover, in fact, personal debts which refer to loans obtained by placing shares of his creature as collateral. To be exact, 41% expiring in December 2020 and 48% in June 2020. According to documents of the Sec, as of June 30, Elon Musk had deposited 88 million Tesla securities as collateral, 36% of his package, as collateral for a personal loan. In short, no sale aimed at financing good works or avoiding tax cleavers on stock options expiring next August, but debts to be honored.

And to make people think about Michael Burry’s shot – historical and self-declared short holder of the Tesla stock – is the fact that to support his doubts related to Elon Musk’s move, Mr. Big Short evoked the Dutch tulip bubble of the seventeenth century, accompanying everything with a painting by Jan Brueghel dedicated to that crisis and a sort of memento : People tell me I didn’t warn them last time. I had done it instead. Well, now I’m doing it. And, again, nobody listens. But this time I will have evidence that I have warned.

And to make it even more sinister is the fact that always yesterday Hertz marked its return to trading on Wall Street, closing below the IPO price: after beating the expectations of an offering price in the 25-29 dollar fork e having set the reference for the 44.52 million shares made available at $ 29, the resurgent car rental giant had to settle for a final $ 26.17. This, despite the mega-order for Tesla and having hired none other than Tom Brady as a testimonial for the return to Wall Street.

At the same time, however, this happened:





Share performance of the Naked Brand Group

Source: Bloomberg

online lingerie chain Naked Brand Group saw its stock skyrocket next the announcement of a merger agreement with Cenntro Automotive Group. That is, a company that produces self-driving electric cars. What thongs and bras have in common with the EV business remains a mystery, on the other hand the Stock Exchange celebrated it. Convinced. As he did with Hertz, only to think about it later.

What’s happening, total madness? These two final graphs





Trend of the Buffett Indicator ratio between market cap and global GDP

Source: Bloomberg





Comparison between the price of the S & P’s 500 and the real rate of the 30-year Treasury

Source: Bloomberg

they speak for themselves: if it is not a bubble in terminal expansion this time, it may never be again. And the central banks will be able to declare victory, effectively taking direct control of the indices and eliminating the reductions by law. A perennial bull market based on buybacks, call options, sensation announcements and large scale leverage. Basically, what is already happening from 2008 onwards. Surely, it will go like this. On the other hand, this morning Evergrande sold 175 million new titles of its unit dedicated to the electric car at the sober 93% discount on the price of last May. That Michael Burry is going to take us again instead? Could the EV be the epicenter of the great escape before the reset?