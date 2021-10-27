News

Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment present Arctic Friends and Puffins

A puffin with the voice and features of Johnny Depp is the protagonist of Puffins, the animated web series by license plate Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment presented on the occasion of MIA Animation and Alice nella città. And Johnny Depp himself presented the series last Thursday in Rome.

Puffins stars a group of puffins, Tic and Tac, Didi and Pie, led by Johnny Puff (Johnny Depp). The five live with their tribe in the great and technological Lair of Otto, walrus, skilled engineer and collector. The web series, a spin-off of the animated film Arctic – A glacial adventure, is directed by Giuseppe Squillaci (series director) and by Franco Bianco, Luca Raffaelli, Francesca Ferrario (episode directors). The screenwriters include Luca Scanferla, Mario Bellina, Andrea Fazzini, Lucia Rossetti, Adelaide Meloni, Franco Bianco, Luca Raffaelli, Giuseppe Squillaci, while Michele Lilli and Francesca Chericoni are Storyboard supervisor.

With Puffins was also presented Arctic Friends. Based on the animated film Arctic Dogs, the web series stars Swifty, arctic fox and delivery dog ​​of the Arctic Blast Delivery Service. Polar bear PB and Jade the red fox are part of his team. The series director is Giuseppe Squillaci, while Franco Bianco, Luca Raffaelli, Francesca Ferrario are episode directors. Among the screenwriters are Luca Scanferla, Luca Raffaelli, Franco Bianco, Adelaide Meloni, Mario Bellina, Andrea Fazzini, Lucia Rossetti, Alessandro Scaretti, Giuseppe Squillaci. Michele Lilli and Francesca Chericoni sign the storyboard.

