Iervolino: “Salerno will aspire to the top ten positions of the A tournament”. About Fabiani and Colantuono …

The TuttoSalernitana editorial team had the pleasure of interviewing the new president Daniele Iervolino, chosen by the trustees to lead the new grenade course. Ambition, desire to win even in the world of football, the dream of rejoicing under the curve after the goal of salvation and the path of Atalanta as a model to follow. Here are his statements:

In these hours he has been overwhelmed with messages of affection. Did he expect it and how decisive could Salerno’s push to reach salvation be?

“The thrust of the fans is the propellant necessary to carry out this thrilling race for salvation. I was surprised and flattered by the warm welcome given to me”.

When and how can you start trading? Fabiani or a new executive?

“In the next few days we will evaluate the improvement solutions to be made. The January market is difficult and expensive and for this reason right and appropriate choices must be made. We will soon decide who will be the players who will guide the new course”.

With her, Salernitana takes a huge step forward not only in terms of football, as Iervolino is a successful entrepreneur in many sectors. How will you try to retain the grenade public and especially the new generations?

“The Salerno project cannot be linked only to the football world, but must have an inclusive vocation and constitute a network hub where the excellences of the territory meet and strive to offer young people opportunities for work, well-being and cultural and civil growth “.

Mister Colantuono did not have the opportunity to operate at his best, now there is a real club behind him. Is it starting from him or can you get the idea of ​​calling up promotion manager Fabrizio Castori?

“Let us continue the work of the professionals with serenity. We will soon make the necessary additions and / or replacements”.

Youth sector at the base of his project. Is it difficult to work on this considering the lack of facilities?

“The model is that of a youth cantera that attracts talents from the territory to which it belongs. It does not necessarily have to be an expensive infrastructure; the important thing is that it meets the requirements of functionality and sustainability and that it is part of a project synergistic that involves not only the US Salernitana but also local institutions “.

Can we imagine, as a symbolic initiative to fill Arechi, a policy of popular prices at least for the first match against Venezia?

“It would be impossible, from a formal point of view we are not yet owners”.

What do you think of this statement prepared by a consortium that wanted Salernitana?

“It’s not our problem, it’s a question to ask the trustees.”

Atalanta and Sassuolo have reached a European dimension in the football field. Do you believe that Salerno, with such a strong president, can over time aspire to consolidate itself in A perhaps among the top ten?

“I think Salerno is a city that should aspire to have a football team that falls within the top 10 of the top-flight championship. Atalanta and Sassuolo are two splendid examples of successful programming and how healthy provincial football can rise to the top. unimaginable levels on paper. we will try to do the same for the US Salernitana 1919 “.