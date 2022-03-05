IESS reported that the agreement with the El Batán clinic was completed; scheduled appointments will be rescheduled | Ecuador | News

The agreement for the external provision of health services that the Provincial Directorate of the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) Pichincha maintained with the El Batán del Pozo clinic ended.

Through a statement, the entity indicated that the corresponding administrative actions were carried out for the definitive closure of the agreement that had been in place since September 7, 2020, due to non-compliance with the established obligations.

The IESS carried out the administrative procedures to pay values ​​for the invoices issued by said provider in the months of January and February 2022, which amount to approximately $1.5 million.

The decision, says the IESS, is made “in the face of the surprising unilateral suspension of health services from the external provider.”

The institution thanked the clinic for the services provided. In addition, he detailed in the statement that the health establishment received income greater than $600,000 per month, with institutional records showing payments of more than $20 million, corresponding to the last years of benefits in that place.

The monthly average of medical attention to patients was 14,000.

In this sense, the social security entity stressed that it complies with the provisions of the health governing body, guaranteeing the continuity of medical care for members and beneficiaries, by rescheduling appointments through the security medical units. and the Complementary Private Health Care Network.

The clinic has not issued a statement on the IESS decision. (I)