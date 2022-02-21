“If 95% of the population can access the 5G network, there will be new innovations”

The Swedish company Ericsson is one of the main providers of information and communication technologies for different companies and telecommunications operators in the world. In the case of Colombia, Claro and Telefónica are some of the companies that use their services. Determined to expand its commitment to the region, Ericsson has just appointed Chafic Nassif as its new CEO for Latin America North and the Caribbean. In an interview with LR, the manager says that his challenge will be the introduction and expansion of the 5G network.

How is the entry of the 5G network in Latin America going?

I think it’s very promising; we started to see some signs about the entry of 5G in Latin America very early. Of course it is being deployed at different speeds, but what is very important is the spectrum, the actions that are carried out so that the frequency bands are released from the different countries, which will make it easier and faster for 5G to reach the customers . The more spectrum and frequencies the governments of the countries open, the more development they will have. So far, I see very good progress. Of course we would like to be faster, because we have seen good indicators from other countries that have already launched it, reflecting a positive impact economically speaking.

How do you see the panorama of 5G in Colombia?

We have a lot of potential for 5G in Colombia. Currently, 45% of the population has access to 4G, and with this, what we want to address first is coverage, which is very important for us. Technology and the coming economy demand this network. The first challenge is coverage, if we achieve that 90% or 95% of the Colombian population has access to 4G or 5G, we will be able to begin to see new innovations, new possibilities, also the emergence of a community of entrepreneurs as well, with new innovative ideas of use and to develop from this platform.

How much do they invest in innovation?

Faced with what we call organic growth, I think we can invest approximately US$4 billion per year. It is a fairly large investment that we have been making since 2017 in innovation. Currently, we have more than 57,000 patents in the world

Which users are going to benefit mainly from the use of high-speed 5G networks, in terms of industry and end consumers?

From the technological side, 5G will bring higher speed and better capacity, what does this mean? That the consumer will benefit more than anything in matters related to the technology sector. For example, in Asia and Korea there are already inventions in terms of augmented reality and virtual reality. Now, on the business side, with 5G there is more involvement, since this network will activate innovation platforms, which means that there will be more possibilities to manage new spaces.

One of the things that we are working on with one of our partners in Europe is the construction of a kind of virtual factory; An example is that if you have an engineer sitting somewhere in the world, what you would usually do today is connect with him by video and try to explain to someone what he does; but through a factory model similar to the real one (possible with 5G since it has great speed and capacity) you can work virtually as if you were in person at the factory. This is a great technological advance because it facilitates the availability and improves the launch speed of what you want to introduce in the market.

With 5G, Latam’s GDP will grow by 5%, or almost $300 billion, by 2030.