The most common symptoms of menopause are hot flashes, weight gain and a sudden change in mood. In some cases, high cholesterol is also added to these factors. There menopause it is a delicate phase in every woman’s life that involves general changes due to hormonal alterations. What Happens During Menopause? The levels of estrogen in the blood are reduced compared to childbearing age and the body undergoes changes in general. In some cases, women may run risks of cardiovascular disease, similar to the risks faced by men.

Menopause can occur at different ages, but usually after 50 years women can experience an increase in the value of total cholesterol and of the so-called one bad. If cholesterol levels rise above the maximum, the risk is the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. These plaques slow down blood circulation and, as a result, can create problems for the cardiovascular system. More than 35% of postmenopausal women would have a cholesterol value between 200 and 239 mg and this is a risk limit range.

If a post-menopausal woman after age 50 has bad cholesterol that is too high, it may be helpful to follow this diet

Prevention is better than cure. Maintain a healthy lifestyle, above all after the age of 50, it could help to ward off some diseases, related to excess weight. In fact, experts advise postmenopausal women to maintain their weight through proper nutrition and physical activity. On another occasion we have dealt with different ways to prepare a balanced lunch if you want to lose a few extra pounds. The increase in adipose tissue in the abdominal area could, in fact, be a sign of the decrease in estrogen. This could be because of the loss of control of cholesterol levels.

Could the ketogenic diet promote weight loss?

It is a diet that involves limiting carbohydrates and increasing proteins and fats. We have often heard of the “keto” diet because it promises weight loss in no time. Experts have also been interested in this aspect, believing that it could be useful in cases of severe obesity, to speed up the lowering of cholesterol levels. In the magazine Obesity Fact in the past, guidelines for weight loss through the ketogenic diet had been published. Doctors believe it is a good starting point for further studies on the relationships between weight control, cholesterol level and cardiovascular disease. This would be a viable solution as long as there is always a specialist doctor behind him who corrects eating habits.

Experts advise against “do it yourself” solutions because, rather than solving the problem, they could aggravate it. This is why if a post-menopausal woman after age 50 has bad cholesterol that is too high, it may be useful to follow this diet.