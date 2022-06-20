If Ana de Armas continues to wear cowboy boots with short dresses, so do we

In this yes-no perpetual what this rainy spring has meant, our wardrobe swings between winter and summer. In the morning cold; in the afternoon, heat. Anne of Armsfor example, it could be all of us these last few days because she has combined garments from different seasons in the same look. Before analyzing your styling – lucido in his filming of ghosted -, let’s raise the possible complaints that we can receive for having emphasized it. Some will say that she is simply dressed according to halftime rules and many others, that hers is a look older than time. We don’t care: it still seems like inspiration.

styling

Actress Ana de Armas on the set of Ghosted in Washington DC.TheImageDirect.com

→ Dress: short and flowery Ideal for the whole summer and perfect to combine with more rock clothes like the jacket and boots.

→ The boots cowboy. Our favorite part of look and an appeal to those who have already saved any winter shoes. There is still a lot of spring to show them off.

→ The leather jacket. Like the boots, the perfect jacket gives a very cool vibe to Ana de Armas’s style. Furthermore, she places her dress in the current temperature and thus makes it wearable.

This interests you

The request dress that Converse admits (later) has Ana Iglesias

It is not yet for sale and it is already LOVE what we feel for the neckline of María Pombo’s new dress

Being the best dressed of the summer happens by having this dress (from Amazon) in 3 colors