“If anyone knows what he did, let me know”

Elizabeth Moss, the Offred of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’, rushed to buy the film rights to the novel ‘Mrs. March’ (Lumen) before it hit the bookstores. It is “an ingenious psychological thriller in the style of Patricia Highsmith”, according to ‘The New York Times’, which has prescribed the influential Oprah Winfrey to his 20.7 million Instagram followers. However, the author of it (and the future screenwriter), the Madrilenian Virginia FeitoShe talks like all these streamers aren’t being thrown at her.

“All this does not hit me at all,” he confesses.

I am very happy, but everyone who knows me knows that I am very homely, sullen even. Although I’m good at appearing comfortable in social relationships, being with people sucks a lot of energy out of me. So I hadn’t left the house for four years and suddenly…

…does a Zoom with Elizabeth Moss.

I put 80 spotlights around me and hoped no outraged neighbor would knock on the door. While she was talking, I was trying – unsuccessfully – to find a way to take a photo. She was complimenting me, and I was making a fuss: “No, you more.” She was like a beautiful wild animal that she didn’t want to scare. I tried not to follow my instincts and quote her own work, or say, “I was Peggy Olson!” [fue ‘copy’ en agencias de publicidad, como Moss en ‘Mad Man’].

Why did he work in advertising when his family could afford him a year of writing?

When I finished university I was anguished to return to my parents’ house to write a book. He was not responsible. I went through the agencies Saatchi, Señora Rushmore and El Ruso de Rocky [uno de los socios es su pareja], where he was incredibly happy. At first it was exciting to see your script on TV, but there were too many rules and I started to get lazy.

Cobble up one last slogan to sell ‘Mrs. March’.

“An anxiety attack for those who seek it.” “Welcome to hysteria.” Or better: “I’m sorry”.

It’s fast, yes.

I’ll still be back, as one reviewer on Amazon suggests. Although, he has screwed us! If the good reviews have been from the ‘New York Times’, who is going to pay attention to GregZ13?

“I’m in crisis all the time. I have ‘zero chill'”

How do you value yourself?

Honestly, I’m in crisis all the time. I don’t really know what I’ve done. If anyone knows, please tell me. And I don’t know how to keep it. I envy Otessa Moshfegh, the author of ‘My Year of R&R’, who in addition to being brilliant, looks like she has a sweat. It’s unbelievably cool! And I have ‘zero chill’. I’m hysterical all the time. I think the second book I’m writing is not going to be liked. It’s like my second deformed son.

“Writing is so free and fun that I feel like I’m cheating the Treasury”

My goodness! What is the secret of good literature?

The secret is that there is no secret. It’s such a free and fun job that I feel like I’m cheating the IRS.

He likes to investigate what builds an identity. What’s behind yours?

I gave him the number of my psychologist.

You better tell it. Dedicates the book to Mr. and Mrs. Feito. Shall we start there?

Although many deny it, in my family we are all obsessive-compulsive. No, seriously, I thank my parents for the literature, cinema and art that permeated my childhood. My mother took advantage of each story and each scene to teach us a life lesson.

The stories were read to him by his father, the economist and diplomat José Luis Feito.

He came home late from work and told each of the three brothers a different story. She told me stories of girls who hid in boats that went to the Nile and discovered mysteries. My father and I share an affinity for Gothic and Victorian literature. The Brontës, Wilkie Collins, Dickens… At the age of 11 or 12 I read ‘David Copperfield’.

And do you remember the first thing you wrote?

‘The girl danced’. She was about 5 years old. It is about a girl who, when everyone was asleep, eats a whole cake, all her teeth fall out and the next day she is a millionaire because the tooth fairy has passed. Three pages that in my family are a legend.

“What happens in Ukraine hurts me a lot. I can’t do anything but donate to Unicef ​​and cry”

Was it exciting to live in an embassy?

In Paris, where we stayed for four years, there were parties, but I didn’t know anything about it. Those nights were very exciting because my brother Dani and I –and they put the cat in us– slept together. My childhood was a bubble of privilege. However, the luxury that appears in ‘Mrs. March’ comes from seeing too much ‘Sex and the City’.

Equally Elizabeth Moss gives her a glamorous role in the film.

I have suggested a cameo, but they laughed. Now I’m waiting for the “go” to write the script. Let’s not ask for more.

It doesn’t seem like the time to ask for more.

What happens in Ukraine hurts me a lot. I can’t do anything but donate to Unicef ​​and cry. I feel enormous sadness.