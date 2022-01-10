If bad breath becomes a problem, hindering our social relationships, do not wait to immediately follow these 10 decisive rules

Bad breath is a very common problem among both women and men. In some cases, it is only temporary, for others, however, it is difficult to resolve, thus becoming a perennial condition. In any case, it is a huge discomfort that affects relationships of all kinds. This is because it causes very disabling conditions and discomforts to those who suffer from it. So, if bad breath becomes a problem, hindering our social relationships, do not wait to follow these 10 decisive rules immediately. Let’s start by understanding what are the most common causes of this discomfort. Among them we have:

1) poor or incorrect cleaning of the oral cavity and tongue. Consider that about 90% of halitosis problems have this origin;

2) inflammation or infection of the gums. In this case, the resulting bacteria can cause the unpleasant odor;

3) smoking, which leads to the reduction of saliva, as well as possible infections and irritation of the tissues.

Other causes of bad breath

Among the other main causes of halitosis, we have, again:

4) dental pathologies, which can cause plaque build-up and / or infections;

5) poor quality prostheses;

6) gastrointestinal problems and indigestion;

7) dry mouth, which hinder the natural antibacterial activity of saliva;

8) excessively drastic diets;

9) poor hydration;

10) heavy foods such as fried foods, or spicy or rich in onion. Once the most frequent causes of this problem have been identified, we come to the most effective and almost always resolving suggestions of the same. The first is to maintain correct and continuous daily oral hygiene, dedicating the necessary time to it. Then, you must also use dental floss and a natural and delicate mouthwash frequently. Thirdly, you need to focus on proper nutrition, consuming light foods. Therefore, it is good to follow a diet rich in water and minerals.

4) Avoid the consumption of sugars as much as possible, especially when it is not possible to brush your teeth shortly thereafter. This is because sugar causes the formation of bacteria, which cause or, in any case, worsen halitosis.

If bad breath becomes a problem, hindering our social relationships, do not wait to immediately follow these 10 decisive rules

We come to the other resolving rules of halitosis, which are:

5) consume green tea, which in addition to hydrating, is a natural antibacterial for the mouth.

6) Eat pears, apples and other foods that aid digestion.

7) Stop smoking, to improve mouth hydration and reduce the risk of incurring infections and diseases of the dental system.

8) Avoid alcohol, which, like smoking, reduces salivation and produces bacteria.

9) Use peppermint essential oil to freshen your breath and keep it fragrant. Finally, especially if the aforementioned rules are already followed and the problem persists, the hypothesis of a pathology of the oral cavity should not be neglected. In this case, the specialist should be consulted.

Recommended reading

The feminine details that attract the most