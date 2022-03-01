If Bitcoin is good for turkey, it is also good for turkey

Key facts: If bitcoin is good for Ukraine, it is also good for Russia. Bitcoin is for enemies.

By advocating control and censorship, you deny Bitcoin at its core.

Everyone seeks Bitcoin for their own moral or political justification convenient to their interests. It has always been that way. And in times of war, with opposing sides both militarily and ideologically, these tensions in the community seem to become more radical. But… as a saying goes that we use a lot in Venezuela, «what is good for the turkey, is good for the turkey».

Some want Russia to have no access to money of any kind, supporting the measures of the United States and Europe against the Putin government. This includes the use of Bitcoin, in the minds of some.

Others lament the use of the main cryptocurrency in the market to war purposesfollowing the raising of millions of dollars to finance the Ukrainian army, after an important part of Bitcoin users donated massively for the cause.

Meanwhile, the main exchanges have refused to comply with what is demanded by governments such as the United States or Ukraine itself: limit the use of their respective platforms to Russian users, with the intention of surrounding the Kremlin and its actors, previously sanctioned. and excluded from international banking systems.

Despite the fact that right now they refuse, being centralized companies that are due to their jurisdictions, they are all one court order away from censoring certain users. That is why, as has been said ad nauseam, the “bitcoin” that you have in an exchange is nothing more than a number in a database. But the bitcoin that you have in your control, that one is uncensorable and unconfiscatable. And it is the same for everyone. Russians, Ukrainians; people, wherever they come from. With or without political side.

To those who want the same thing to happen with Bitcoin, we would have to ask: do you really want unconfiscated, decentralized, neutral and independent money from trusted third parties? Or do they just want a currency that suits their interests of the moment? That is to say: fiat money, but to your moral taste.

Some even questionwhich side» may end Bitcoin (or cryptocurrencies in general). I would argue that there doesn’t have to be “one side” to Bitcoin.

If one of the main attributes of Bitcoin is its resistance to censorship and its decentralization, why do they want to censor it? Source: adobe.stock.

Everyone is (and at the same time not) right

The funniest thing about these positions is that everyone is right: everyone has the right to use bitcoin as they want. And in that sense, it is logical that each one assumes an angle on Bitcoin that suits not only their needs, but also their vision of the world. There are all colors, creeds and flags.

At the same time, no one is right in this discussion: Bitcoin is neutral because it is available to everyone without there being an entity with the power to regulate transactions. On the Bitcoin network, money flows without belief.

There is no better example of this character of Bitcoin than recent events, as reporter Emily Faría (@emilybitcoiner) rightly pointed out via Twitter:

This month: a government created a blacklist of Bitcoin addresses to try to stop donations and persecute protesters [caso Canadá]another government requested donations in Bitcoin for its defense [Ucrania]. And a third government would be preparing to regulate BTC to evade sanctions [Rusia]. Emily Faría, reporter and bitcoiner.

All three scenarios are valid to explore the value of Bitcoin. On the one hand, they serve those who find a barrier in the banking system, while their rulers try to prevent their voices of protest from reaching the streets; for others it is a form of direct financing without intermediaries. For the latter, it could be a golden opportunity to free themselves from the monetary yoke that the United States leads in the world.

Do any of these cases contravene Bitcoin in any way? No. Will it make some of your actors uncomfortable? Sure, but that is what a technology is about in which we are all equal: everyone decides how to use it.

All or none, the motto of Bitcoin

Not surprisingly, one of the great mottos about this powerful tool is that “Bitcoin is for enemies”. This basically boils down to a core idea that would be impossible in the traditional banking or money flow system: your own enemy can use bitcoin at will, without you being able to do anything about it.

If this motto doesn’t resonate with you, then you don’t want Bitcoin. What you want is a bank that is on your side and censors those who are against you. Well, that already exists, for a very long time, even. It just won’t always be on your side, and you could learn it the hard way.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.