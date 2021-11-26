Blood pressure is a major risk factor in adulthood. Monitoring it after a certain age is important, as, if it exceeds certain limits, it causes damage to the cardiovascular system. It is a real pathology, through which the state of health of a person is measured.

Descriptively, this term indicates the pressure that the heart generates, with its contractions. Through this mechanism, the heart pumps and circulates blood throughout the rest of the body. Therefore, when this pressure has persistently high values, we speak of hypertension.

But what are the consequences of this pathology? Well, they can be very serious. This is because if blood pressure goes haywire it could overwhelm the health of these important organs. Let’s start by describing, in more detail, what the harmful consequences and the organs involved can be.

As indicated, in the long run, hypertension damages the cardiovascular system. This is because the artery walls become stiffer and the small blood vessels narrow. As a result, the likelihood of developing atherosclerosis and kidney failure increases.

In addition, it causes damage to eyesight, also exposing you to a greater risk of heart attack and stroke. In any case, over time, it can cause fatigue of the heart, which tends to thicken and be less efficient.

It is often caused by an incorrect lifestyle and diet. Therefore, it can be done to prevent it, before it is necessary to resort to drugs. Let’s start with nutrition. 1) First of all, it is advisable to limit the use of salt, alcohol and coffee, which generally lead to an increase in blood pressure. On the other hand, it is necessary to consume a lot of fruit and vegetables.

Other rules to follow

2) Another important rule is to keep weight under control. Not surprisingly, people who are overweight and obese are more likely to develop hypertension. This is because the heart needs more pressure to pump and reach all tissues. 3) Get regular physical activity. In fact, regular movement contributes to regular pressure. 4) Avoid sources of stress of any kind. This is because stress, anxiety and worry, especially if prolonged or frequent, negatively affect blood pressure. 5) Do not smoke. If, then, all the precautions and good habits are not enough, you must contact the specialist. This, in order to undertake a drug therapy, for the control of blood pressure values.

Deepening

