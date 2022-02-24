If Bobby Kotick wants to recover his millionaire bonuses, he will have to meet these Xbox and Activision conditions

In addition, the manager could also see his contract extended to March 2023.

The beginning of 2022 has been marked by the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, as it amounted to a lot of changes that affect some renowned IPs. Beyond this, sights were also set on the fate of Bobby Kotickwho has been accused of knowing all the cases of harassment in his company and do nothing about it.

Kotick and more directors could receive 22 million dollars in sharesAnd it is that the controversy surrounding Activision Blizzard forced its CEO to reject the annual bonuses and cut his salary last October. However, it seems that all this will be left behind with the new proposal from Activision and Microsoft pointed out by the well-known journalist Stephen Totilo in Axios. As read in a long presentation before the US Securities and Exchange CommissionKotick and the rest of the directors could receive $22 million in stock in July or later.

However, this comes with one more than obvious condition: the board of directors will only have access to this economic extra if improvements seen in the Activision Blizzard work environment. This means, according to the report, the implementation of a zero tolerance plan for cases of harassment and the increase in hiring of women and non-binary people. In addition, the document also reflects the possibility that Kotick sees his contract extended to 12 more months by March 2023, although The Wall Street Journal assured that the CEO would leave the company as soon as the purchase of Microsoft was made next year.

This is nothing more than a proposal suggested by both companies, so there are no guarantees that it will be carried out. However, this only reinforces the theory that Bobby Kotick has a really armored contract for his future, since we have already seen that kicking him out would be extremely expensive.

