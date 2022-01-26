if Brando hadn’t prevented Coppola from being fired… – La Voce di New York

Self…

If that day a writer with a chronic habit of gambling, and therefore full of debt, had accepted the advice of his agent, and rejected the offer of about 12 thousand dollars and sold the rights to his story.

If within the Paramount that buys the rights, those who invited not to do anything had prevailed, because they were burned by the lack of success obtained by The Brotherhood (The brotherhood) released in 1968, and despite a more than respectable cast (directed by a Hollywood veteran, Martin Ritt; stars: Kirk Douglas, Alex Cord, Irene Papas).

If Joseph Colombo, boss of the mafia family of the same name, had not accepted the proposal of Albert S. Ruddy, executive producer (the word “mafia” would never have been pronounced) and had continued to fuel the campaign to boycott the film, “guilty “To denigrate the Italian-American community, perhaps accompanying it with some proposal that cannot be refused (along the lines of”I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse“).

If they had said “Yes”, Sergio Leone, or Peter Bogdanovjch, Elia Kazan, Arthur Penn, Costa Gavras, Sam Peckinpah, all great directors, masters, but each with its own personality, its own tone and a peculiar “feel”.

If the choice, instead of Marlon Brando, had fallen on Ernest Borgnine, Edward G. Robinson, Orson Welles, George C. Scott, Gian Maria Volonté; if Burt Lancaster had been considered, that the role he would have wanted to play; if Laurence Olivier hadn’t been too old and sick to act …

If Francis Ford Coppola failed to convince Paramount bosses, Robert Evans, first, that Brando “was the only one who could play the godfather”; if they had held out, opposed to hiring the actor, given the failures of recent times; if Brando had not accepted the conditions set by the production: to compensate for any of his harmful attitudes.

If Brando hadn’t decided to give his character a bulldog face, acting with cotton in his mouth to weight down his cheeks and appear older.

If the choice, instead of Al Pacino, had fallen on Jack Nicholson, or Dustin Hoffman, Robert Redford, Ryan O’Neal …

If Brando hadn’t come in and threatened to leave the set, in case Paramount had fired Coppola, as it intended to do; if instead of Gianni Russo, the then unknown Sylvester Stallone had been chosen for the role of Carlo Rizzi; or Mia Farrow for Kay Adams, instead of Diane Keaton; if instead of Robert Duvall, Bruce Dern, or Paul Newman or Steve McQueen had been chosen for the role of Tom Hagen; if Stefania Sandrelli had shown interest in the role of Apollonia, instead of giving way to Simonetta Stefanelli …

A thousand other “ifs” can be done; if they weren’t, who knows if we would be here talking about it, and how …

March 15, 1972 is a historic date for cinema, for those who love it, for those who do it. That day Paramount Pictures is organizing the première world, in New York, of The Godfather: The Godfather. Profits are donated to “The Boys Club”. The film has already earned $ 15 million in over 400 theaters. Mario Puzo, the author of the saga, participates in the first one; producer Ruddy; the great patron of Paramount Evans; the director of the film Coppola; with them Al Pacino, James Caan, Diane Keaton… Brando is missing (busy in Europe with Last tango in Paris by Bernardo Bertolucci); and Duvall: he does not forgive the cutting of many scenes where he appears.

The film is a triumph. It grosses hundreds of millions of dollars (in the United States between 246 and 287), is awarded with three Oscars, out of ten nominations: best film (to producer Ruddy); best leading actor (Brando, who does not show up in protest at the injustices suffered by minorities, and in particular Native Americans: the statuette is withdrawn by Sacheen Littlefeather, of Apache origin); best non-original screenplay (to Coppola and Puzo). In 1988 the American Film Institute inserts The Godfather in third place in the ranking of the 100 best US films of all time; in second place in the ranking of the Internet Movie Database; magazine Empire proclaims it “the most beautiful film of all time”, at the top of a list of five hundred.

Fifty years after that debut, the whole saga (The Godfather, 1972; The Godfather part II, 1974; The Godfather part III, 1990) is restored under the supervision of Coppola himself. The first film will be in cinemas in the United States from 25 February (in Italy from 22 to 24 March), and a 4K box set for home video with all three chapters. “I am very proud ofThe Godfather‘, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life, ”Coppola says. “I am particularly happy that it is included in the box ‘The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone’, which includes the original vision of myself and Mario Puzo in definitively concluding our epic trilogy ”.

A restoration that makes use of the very modern technologies in the field of film restoration achieved in recent years: “We worked on each frame to restore its best aspect while remaining faithful to the original sentiment of the saga. It is gratifying to celebrate this milestone together with the wonderful fans who have loved it for decades, and younger generations who still find it relevant and those who will discover it for the first time ”.

The “surprise” will be in Godfather part III: a new version of the last chapter. Coppola has reworked the film, also changing its title and ending: “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone“. The director pays tribute to the writer and co-writer (Puzo), and restores the title he proposed at the time, and changed by Paramount who wanted to refer to the success of the first two films. There is a new beginning, a new ending, some tweaks to scenes, shots and musical commentary. The film thus reflects the original intentions of Puzo and Coppola; provides “una more appropriate conclusion for ‘The Godfather’ And ‘The Godfather Part II’“.

In the new version, the film begins with the scene in which Michael Corleone negotiates a multimillion-dollar loan with the Vatican Bank, while in the finale, instead of killing the elderly godfather, the new montage shows him very old but alive. “Leaving Michael alive is the real tragedy” is the ironic comment of Al Pacino.