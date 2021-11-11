Health

If brushing doesn’t solve the problem, here are three tips for getting rid of bad breath in the morning

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Who hasn’t ever left the house in the morning only to realize very quickly that they have bad breath despite using a toothbrush? In these cases we can feel very embarrassed, and a chewing gum or a peppermint candy will certainly not solve the problem. But don’t worry, if we have bad breath in the morning even after brushing our teeth, here are some tips to get rid of it.

If brushing doesn’t solve the problem, here are three tips for getting rid of bad breath in the morning

The main culprits of bad breath are the bacteria that feed on the food particles in our mouths, which unfortunately brushing and flossing cannot completely eliminate. In short, if the toothbrush does not solve the problem, here are three tips to eliminate bad breath in the morning.


Use a tongue cleaner

Teeth aren’t the only ones to accumulate food residues. Bacteria can also proliferate on the tongue which then cause bad breath. This is why it is important to use a very simple tool that must become part of our daily routine: the tongue cleaner. The tongue cleaner is a kind of spatula that we can use on the surface of the tongue to eliminate any food residue. If used daily, our breath will be less pestilent

Do not eat onions, garlic and spices in the evening

Onion, garlic and spices don’t just cause bad breath on the spot, but once they enter our body they continue to release their odors through exhalation. These odors can persist for several hours. If we want better breath, let’s try not to consume these foods in the evening. A little deprivation, but our social life will benefit from it

Keep a glass of water on the bedside table

Proper hydration is very important for maintaining fresh breath even during the night. It is therefore a good habit to always keep water close at hand, so if we wake up with a dry mouth we can remedy it immediately.

What to eat for breakfast

To improve our breath in the morning, let’s try eating fruit for breakfast. In particular, the apple is useful for this purpose, because it helps us to clean our teeth and improve our breath. Green tea is also a valuable ally against bacteria that cause bad breath. Great for our breath and not only is yogurt too, especially Greek yogurt.

Deepening

That’s why you should eat Greek yogurt every day

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 34 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Covid, Singapore will no longer pay for medical treatment to No vax by choice

3 days ago

Influence 2021, Iss: abrupt departure. Affected children under 5 years – Chronicle

8 hours ago

Four ounces of fruit and vegetables a day to combat stress – Corriere.it

1 week ago

Post earthquake work at the gym. Volunteers redo the changing rooms

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button