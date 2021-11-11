Who hasn’t ever left the house in the morning only to realize very quickly that they have bad breath despite using a toothbrush? In these cases we can feel very embarrassed, and a chewing gum or a peppermint candy will certainly not solve the problem. But don’t worry, if we have bad breath in the morning even after brushing our teeth, here are some tips to get rid of it.

If brushing doesn’t solve the problem, here are three tips for getting rid of bad breath in the morning

The main culprits of bad breath are the bacteria that feed on the food particles in our mouths, which unfortunately brushing and flossing cannot completely eliminate. In short, if the toothbrush does not solve the problem, here are three tips to eliminate bad breath in the morning.





Use a tongue cleaner

Teeth aren’t the only ones to accumulate food residues. Bacteria can also proliferate on the tongue which then cause bad breath. This is why it is important to use a very simple tool that must become part of our daily routine: the tongue cleaner. The tongue cleaner is a kind of spatula that we can use on the surface of the tongue to eliminate any food residue. If used daily, our breath will be less pestilent

Do not eat onions, garlic and spices in the evening

Onion, garlic and spices don’t just cause bad breath on the spot, but once they enter our body they continue to release their odors through exhalation. These odors can persist for several hours. If we want better breath, let’s try not to consume these foods in the evening. A little deprivation, but our social life will benefit from it

Keep a glass of water on the bedside table

Proper hydration is very important for maintaining fresh breath even during the night. It is therefore a good habit to always keep water close at hand, so if we wake up with a dry mouth we can remedy it immediately.

What to eat for breakfast

To improve our breath in the morning, let’s try eating fruit for breakfast. In particular, the apple is useful for this purpose, because it helps us to clean our teeth and improve our breath. Green tea is also a valuable ally against bacteria that cause bad breath. Great for our breath and not only is yogurt too, especially Greek yogurt.

