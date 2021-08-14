“If Cardano does it right, then we can still see it bounce back a few hundred percent after …” – Economia e Finanza

Cardano Known by many as the third generation blockchain, it is expected to announce the date when its Alonzo Purple mainnet update will soon be available on the network. Many people are eagerly awaiting the preparation of the update to finally integrate smart contracts into the network, positioning it as the same alliance as the leading Ethereum smart contract.

Alonzo Viola Testnet It aired earlier this week and caused a lot of enthusiasm in the community. Since then, before the mainnet announcement, the value of Cardano’s native ADA token has nearly doubled. In the last day alone, the token rose 14.6%, climbed to the third-highest position in terms of market cap, and is valued at $ 2.03 at the time of writing.

Also as a hard fork combiner [HFC] The event is not expected to occur in late August or early September, and the price increase associated with his expectations reflects the upside for the network.

Recent data from Github shows that Cardano has the largest development activity, followed by other chains such as Polygon and Solana. Wire, cryptocurrency analyst Rack Davis pointed out several other reasons why “The Cardano era has really come to us.”

First, the network has been repeatedly criticized for its low transaction volume. The network has only 83,122 active addresses in the last day, which is comparable to “Bitcoin 240k, Polygon 4.6 million, Ethereum 1.2 million. However, Davis explained how to fix this problem for the network as soon as possible.

“Polygon’s daily transaction volume in January is similar… When native apps are launched, if apps like Sushi really enter Cardano because they have other chains, Cardano’s transaction growth could follow a similar trajectory.”

In addition to releasing native DeFi applications after smart contract integration, Cardano’s mortgage pool is also a sign of its expected growth. According to the analyst, 650,000 addresses represent 72% of the ADA offer, which according to him is “many users can drive the network!”

Loading... Advertisements

Crypto Twitter has also previously attacked the network for choosing Haskell as the basis for its smart contract computing language Plutus. Many people claim that due to Haskell’s complexity, no one would choose to create dApps on the web. However, analysts said Occam, Cardstarter, Sundae, Liqwid, Ergo, Nami, Defire are just some of the apps that have been built on Cardano.

Finally, since simple token creation was enabled earlier this year, the network has benefited greatly from the NFT market. However, once smart contracts give way to a decentralized market, it will be able to fully expand its niche base. Once Alonzo has updated to allow the creation of smart contracts, this promising network has so many cards and analysts have concluded that the future of Cardano and ADA is quite optimistic. He says,

“Does this mean that ADA will shoot 50 times like Matic? No. Only 6 times the market value can give it the same market value as Ethereum. But if Cardano does it right, then we can still see it’s smart. After the contract is launched, it will bounce several hundred percent and users will start using it! “

Subscribe to our news

Read more