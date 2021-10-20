“if certain people weren’t born …”

And the Quentin Tarantino Day at the Rome Film Fest, the director of Once upon a time in… Hollywood answers questions from the press while waiting for theClose Encounter organized on the occasion of the delivery of the Lifetime Achievement Award that the Capitoline festival has chosen to assign to him. They range from his choice to expand the universe created for his latest film to reflections on the cinema of the past, his own and others, up to the more personal future. Very open, as regards the much talked about sequel to Kill Bill, and with one certainty: his son Leo.

“I grew up reading books that were based on movies, which I hadn’t even seen often, I loved them. And I thought it would be fun to make a book out of one of my films. Initially I had thought of starting from Le Iene, but after the first few chapters I wondered what sense it made. Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood had done so well I thought it would like it. Also because the research done on the characters and all the elements that I had not included in the film would have allowed us to learn something more about the career of Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton or the past of Brad Pitt’s Cliff or Margot Robbie’s Sharon Tate ”.

But in general, his creative process always starts from the written page: “The first phase is literary only. When I write a film, I only think about the page I’m writing about, about the characters. It’s important that they take the lead, tell me which direction to take. The only thing that matters is discovering the story, only later, when I go to the set and start shooting, I think about choosing the shots, whether to do a split screen or a chase, to add cinematic elements, in short “.

And it is precisely speaking of his characters, and which would be the one he would really prefer to hang out with, that Tarantino goes into crisis. It is known that the director has always had an eye for Jackie Brown, but otherwise it is really difficult to choose. “It’s about understanding that even if I like my characters, they don’t necessarily have to be guys I would hang out with,” he explains. – With the exception of Once upon a time in … Hollywood, I have never created a world in which I would like to live “.

The conclusion is twofold, between past and future. The director gets excited when he is challenged to think about who he would kill if he could do it without consequences, or which film he would wipe from history, for Tarantino the Birth of a nation from David Griffith. “I wouldn’t kill anyone, but there are people who if they hadn’t been there wouldn’t have been a great loss – he says, before explaining why. – Like many, I have a big problem with that film, because of its racism, but mostly because it led to the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan in the United States. If they had tried Griffith in Nuremberg, or at least according to the principles of that trial, I think they would have found him guilty “.

A shiver runs through the audience when, speaking of his son Leo, he lets out a “Arrived towards the end of my career” which makes everyone rethink the news circulated in recent times. Fortunately, there is hope, and after taking sides against the party of those who think that cinema is dead (“I have a room in Los Angeles, the New Beverly, and since we reopened after the pandemic it has had an incredible turnout. So much so that I bought another one! “) replied without excluding anything to those who asked for updates on the hypothesis Kill Bill 3, “I don’t know what my next film will be, it might as well be that”.