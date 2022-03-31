According to official statistics, but before the Pandemic, almost 250,000 people were affected by stroke and heart attack every year in Italy. A very important number, further increased due to the consequences we all know, in the last 24 months. Cardiovascular diseases are currently the leading cause of death in our country, with almost 40% of cases. Heart attacks among women are on the rise.

As always, in the many heart health promotional campaigns, experts remind us that the best medicine would be prevention. Through regular check-ups and examinations, a balanced diet and an active life, possibly without smoking and excess alcohol. But today we will focus our attention on some symptoms much less known than the usual ones and which could manifest the arrival of a heart attack.

Multiple symptoms of a heart attack could occur together

Before the very latest scientific advances, the classic symptom of heart attack was chest pain and a sense of pressure in the chest. Together with the intense pain in the left arm. In many people, these are the symptoms that come after strong emotions, scares or shocks. Even today, it happens to see during football matches, the ambulance and the medical team intervene precisely for a spectator’s heart attack. Attention, however, that in addition to the traditional symptoms, the heart attack could be accompanied by other sensations, which we could easily exchange with common discomforts.

If chest and arm pain are the best known symptoms of heart attack, watch out for these 3 unthinkable but dangerous red flags

As this study recalls, science recognizes 3 “alternative” and little-known symptoms upon the arrival of the cardiac event:

severe pain in the jaw;

burning in the hands;

sense of nausea.

It is impossible to define how more or less intense these symptoms can be, because they can obviously vary from case to case. And most importantly, based on our sensitivity, they could change due to our pain threshold.

What to do immediately

If the pain in the chest and arm lasts for several seconds and other symptoms such as those listed above are present, we immediately call 911. The longer the wait and the time we allow for the heart attack to progress, the lower the chances of survival become. . It is essential to remember at the time of the call to specify the symptoms of the probable heart attack. This, to allow the emergency units to intervene with personnel and vehicles up to par. We try, instead of not taking the car and driving ourselves, because we could also become a danger for others. Instead, we follow all the instructions given by the telephone operator until the arrival of the medical staff.

