If China helps Russia, it will have to bear the consequences, Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping in dialogue | International | News

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, warned his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Friday that if he helps Russia in its war against Ukraine, he will have to bear the “consequences”, in a conversation in which Beijing does not seem to have given signs of joining the condemnation of the invasion.

Biden warned of “consequences if China provides material support to Russia while it carries out brutal attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilians” in a nearly two-hour videoconference meeting devoted essentially to the war in Ukraine, the House reported. Blanca in a brief statement.

Biden did not specify what retaliation China would be exposed to if it helps Russia, but instead “detailed” the harsh economic and financial sanctions imposed by the West on the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the US presidency.

A US official said Biden was “frank and forthright” with his counterpart, a diplomatic way of saying the conversation hasn’t been overly cordial.

The White House statement was nearly four hours late in the meeting, but China was quick to give its side of the conversation about the “crisis” or “situation” in Ukraine, never mentioning a war.

“The Ukrainian crisis is not something we would have wanted” to happen, Xi was quoted as saying by Chinese television before the conversation was over.

The Chinese president called on his counterpart to “work for peace and tranquility in the world” with him, according to the same source.

The United States urges China to distance itself from Russia but Beijing, according to the statements released during and after the meeting, opts for a certain ambiguity.

ask for dialogue

China called on the United States and NATO to hold a “dialogue” with Russia over Moscow’s “security concerns,” in a Foreign Ministry statement released after the conversation.

Thus, he takes up an approach by Putin, who justifies the invasion of Ukraine by saying that he has to protect his country against what he considers the expansionist will of NATO.

The statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry also calls in vague terms for “big countries” to “respect each other” and warns, in a very general way, against any type of “broad and indiscriminate sanctions” that could “crippling an already troubled world economy and causing irreparable losses.”

It was the fourth meeting between the two leaders since Biden, 79, became president of the United States.

Biden spoke with him from the “Situation Room”, an ultra-secure room in the White House from where the United States carries out the most risky operations and the most difficult negotiations.

“Now we are going to be watching the actions” of China, said Jen Psaki, spokeswoman for the White House.

For Biden, the two superpowers compete economically and strategically, but they must dialogue so that this is not a factor of chaos at the international level.

But if China openly supports Russia, with arms deliveries or economic and financial agreements that allow it to partially circumvent harsh Western sanctions, its position would change.

Xi Jinping took advantage of the call to warn Biden that “mismanagement of the Taiwan issue would have a negative impact on the bilateral relationship.”

Biden “reiterated that US policy on Taiwan has not changed” and “insisted that the United States remains opposed to any unilateral change to the status quo.”

Taiwan, a democratic country, lives under constant threat from China. Since the seizure of power by the communists in Beijing in 1949, the nationalist government has fled to the island, which the Chinese executive considers one of its provinces destined to return to its territory, even if by force.

The United States diplomatically recognizes Beijing and not Taipei, but sells arms to Taiwan so that it can defend its territory. (I)