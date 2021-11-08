‘If Covid hospitalizations continue to increase, we will be forced to reduce other benefits’

The Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company took stock of Covid infections and hospitalizations and the situation of other services, which risk being suspended if hospitalizations were to increase.

The AsuFc director introduced the press conference, which gave space to the voices of the various primaries Denis Corporal. “The battle against the virus can only be won by vaccinating “he said referring to the no Green Pass demonstrations. “The choirs ‘people like us never give up …’ let’s leave them at the stadiums. We can continue ordinary business only if the pandemic remains within certain numbers, otherwise we will be forced to compress services and this will be detrimental to the health of other citizens ”.

Even in AsuFc there were infections following the ‘no Pass’ parades. “The Prevention Department is doing a tremendous job of contact tracing“, Specified Caporale, highlighting how there is a problem of reluctance to tell their close contacts. “Therefore, we ask citizens to be sincere, because only in this way can the infections be traced. This is a job that can be done within a certain number of cases, then it becomes very complicated. At the moment, the Department handles about a hundred cases a day ”.

Space then to the numbers, processed from 1 September to 6 November, which they see as a whole 140 hospitalizations and 36 intensive care patients. A very different figure compared to the same period of 2020 and this is unquestionably a result linked to vaccinations “.

With regard to the no Green Pass events, there are 12 cases directly connected to the parades (eight following the events in Trieste and four in Udine), one of which was hospitalized; on the other hand, there are 12 secondary cases.

“Thanks then go to the staff who started the administration of the third dose, even at home and in nursing homes”Said Caporale again.

“Among the vaccinated Covid hospitalizations”, it was later specified, “there are many people who are asymptomatic, that is, who have been hospitalized for other diseases and their positivity was discovered upon entering the hospital. In intensive care out of 67 patients, 45 are not vaccinated“, specified the doctor Luca Lattuada Medical Direction of the Udine Presidium.

“In the infectious disease department of 137 patients, 41 are vaccinated. Among vaccinated people – said the doctor Carlo Pockets – we see Covid pathologies only in very fragile people or Over 80. The vaccine? It is a perfect tool, but it is the only one we have and it is working “, reiterated Tascini, comparing the Covid vaccine with that against polio which, while not blocking the infection, has actually stopped the disease.

Doctor Vincenzo Patruno (director of Pneumology and Respiratory Pathophysiology) underlined the strong concern of the health personnel: “I am terrified by the numbers, because my colleagues can no longer take the idea of ​​still seeing dead. And the unvaccinated die ”, he reiterated forcefully.

Doctor Flavio Bass, director of Anesthesia and Intensive Care 2, highlighted how “Vaccinated patients, even elderly, are responding well to therapies. And we have the satisfaction of having extubated several people, even in their eighties, and of having seen their smile “.

“We cannot say that if we are vaccinated we can do what we want. We must continue to protect ourselves, especially in this period ”, concluded Dr. Bassi, making a comparison with crossing the road.

After the interventions of the doctors, the vice president Riccardo Riccardi he summed up, starting with a thank you to the health staff, on the front line since the beginning of the pandemic. Riccardi then illustrated today’s data: there are 438 new cases, 311 of which in Trieste.