If Covid is incubating, is it transmitted? Omicron variant incubation, how many days does it last

A US study indicates a period of incubation lower, as regards the Omicron variant, compared to the Delta and the mutations studied so far. However, the question that many are asking is: if Covid is incubating it is transmitted?

Omicron variant, when incubation lasts

A study on a small outbreak from variant Omicron in Nebraska, published in the US CDC Weekly Bulletin, suggests a period of incubation minor for the new variant compared to previous versions of the virus.

The study involved a cluster that broke out in a family and started with an unvaccinated 48-year-old man who had already had Covid-19 symptomatically in November 2020 and had recently returned from a trip to Nigeria.



At a later time, 5 other family contacts were positive:

a person vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech (second received in August 2021) and with previous Covid-19 infection in November 2020;

three other unvaccinated family members but, also, with previous Covid-19 infection in November 2020:

an unvaccinated family member with mild symptoms in November 2020, test negative.

The symptoms reported by the family were similar or milder than those experienced during their first infection a year ago. Nobody required hospitalization.

Among the symptoms recorded by the unvaccinated patient and a negative test result in 2020:

cough;

articolar pains;

congestion;

fever;

chills.

From the analysis of this cluster, the researchers deduced that the time of incubation of infection is about three days.

Omicron variant, how long the incubation with the Delta lasted

As for the previous variants, theincubation from the Delta was about 4 days, while that of the original SARS-CoV-2 was more than five.

Photo source: ANSA



In recent days, the American health authorities have updated the indications for quarantine reducing it, for asymptomatic patients, to 5 days in consideration of the scientific evidence which shows that the new version of the virus is transmitted from 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms 2-3 days after the onset of the same.

If Covid is incubating, is it transmitted?

According to what was communicated, among others, by the Ats of Milan, a person has been contagious for 48 hours before the onset of symptoms.

If asymptomatic, from 48 hours preceding the positive swab: for this reason, in the search for contacts, you are asked to communicate the name of the people with whom you had contact in the two days preceding the symptoms or the swab.

Infectivity is thought to be generally reduced as early as seven days after the onset of symptoms. After 21 days it is believed that it is no longer possible to infect another person even if they still test positive for the molecular swab. That’s why after 21 days you are free anyway. But these are estimated timelines before the arrival of the Omicron variant.



