“If Cristiano Ronaldo is so good, he scores 1283 goals, period”

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer in the history of world football with 816 goals in all competitions, including 699 goals for clubs and 117 for the Portugal national team. All these goals are correctly registered and all are visible. However, another footballing legend boasts of scoring an impressive 1283 goals and challenged Cristiano to score some too to ‘catch him’.

“I hope Cristiano will be very lucky because with the number of goals he has it’s already a good amount and I hope he will have the health and strength to reach 1283 goals, which was my record. So let’s wait,” says this legend.

Who is this ? Look no further, it is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé. Yes, the Brazilian legend said so in 2019 during an interview with Spanish agency EFE. There, when CR7 was already beginning to threaten his numbers, the triple world champion with Brazil dusted off his statistics and remembered that he had scored 1283 goals.

In this interview with EFE, Pelé challenged Cristiano to beat him “if he could”. However, according to official voices like FIFA, Pele has far fewer goals. A rigorous tally of official goals gives Pelé 757 goals and already ranks him fifth in the all-time goalscoring charts. Ahead of him are CR7 (816 goals), Josef Bican (805 goals), Lionel Messi (777 goals) and Romário (772 goals).

King Pelé remains straight in his boots and still claims to have scored a total of 1283 goals. “It’s really an important thing because I didn’t expect, I never dreamed of such a thing (scoring so many goals). It was a gift from God with everything that happened with this thousandth goal. Because there are things that cannot be explained”he added in the interview.

However, it’s not all denial from the Brazilian. In March 2021, Cristiano reaches 770 official goals and Pelé congratulates him: “I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and it’s no secret. Congratulations on breaking my record for official matches. My only problem is not being able to give you a hug. But I leave this photo in your honor, with great affection, as a symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years. did he declare.

Cristiano nevertheless dedicated a few words to Pelé in March: “My eternal and unconditional admiration for Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, and the respect I have for football in the middle of the last century, led me to recognize his total of 767 goals, considering his nine goals for the Sao Paulo State team, as well as his goal for the Brazilian military team, as official goals”.

Today, Cr7 no longer considers him a rival to beat, because officially everyone puts him at the top of the scoring charts.

Advertising