If Di Caprio also pushes for the ecological transition

So while most rejoice at the decay of the open-air mask (the juxtaposition of these latter terms really seems an oxymoron) globalism goes on in its march towards the completion of the Great Reset. Yes, because it is not that, even if the so-called Covid emergency should end, we could breathe a sigh of relief. On the contrary. Drivers who hold the steering wheel of the Davos Forum car firmly know that the Covid rope is gradually breaking, if only abroad, and therefore pulling it excessively would be counterproductive.

The citizen, cooked to perfection by the fear and manipulation of the masses through stringent communication, appears ready to submit to the next emergency: the ecological one.. Which had already entered our lives: from the virtuosity of recycling to Greta, the average citizen has already been catechized on the next god to worship, the environment, in the minds of men and of High Finance, certainly not intended as the fruit of Creator but as a new religious idol.

Ecologism, in fact, is nothing more than an ideologythe new means to convince the peoples of the need to establish a world authority, the New World Order.

Thus, while this 11th commandment falls from above to all subjects, multinationals thrive, with all due respect to ecology. Countries like China are floundering in total pollution as companies convert to hydrogen or electricity, which are equally, if not more, polluting. Don’t believe it? Take a survey on electric car batteries or find out how hydrogen is extracted, and how much CO2 and methane are produced, and come again and talk about greenhouse gases (see https://www.repubblica.it/green-and-blue/2021/08/23/news/idigeno_inquinare_metano-314563274/ ).

But who cares, having the electric car sponsored by the guru Elon Musk is cool and very “green” (which I have already heard this word lately).

So without any really scientific proof (sorry for the use of a term that has really sickened) the green agenda goes on, regardless of the actual environmental implications, towards its own goals.. While we, therefore, according to the Constitution (who knows if this time, since it reflects their plans, it will not become waste paper), sacrifices will certainly be asked tomorrow. In other words, to make you understand how much they care about the planet: they pollute enough but it is you, as usual, who must respect the environment for the good, of course, of all or even better of future generations. You don’t want to let our children live in a world without a mask, vaccines and electric car, what the heck!

Back to us: just read the changes in the Constitution to understand and shudder! The changes are capitalized. Article 9: «The Republic promotes the development of culture and scientific and technical research. It protects the landscape and the historical and artistic heritage of the nation. PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT, BIODIVERSITY AND ECOSYSTEMS, ALSO IN THE INTEREST OF FUTURE GENERATIONS. THE LAW OF THE STATE REGULATES THE WAYS AND FORMS OF PROTECTION OF ANIMALS ». Article 41: «Private economic initiative is free. It cannot be carried out in contrast with the social utility or in a way that could damage safety, freedom, human dignity, HEALTH, ENVIRONMENT. The law determines the appropriate programs and controls so that public and private economic activity can be directed and coordinated for social AND ENVIRONMENTAL purposes “. I don’t know if you can understand its gravity. The next step is clear: it concerns the private economy initiative which can no longer take place “causing damage to health and the environment”. In other words: you will no longer be the owners of your property, certainly not if you are a danger to health (do they tell you no green pass and restrictions due to viruses?) And to the environment (who knows what rules the gretini will invent to make you obey ). The truth is that they have always made fun of us, that they have eliminated SMEs according to their economic giants and their agenda and that they do so with impunity even by making their plans well known. Find out about the World Economic Forum, the Rockefeller agenda, the mission of the Gavi Alliance.

After all, the propaganda has already begun some time ago: in a very recent interview Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood icon, pushes the powerful to the so-called ecological transition. Powerful much higher than Cingolani, of course, but he successfully obeyed the directives. The well-known actor, also a philanthropist, in a recent interview with Deadline.com (https://deadline.com/2022/01/leonardo-dicaprio-dont-look-up-interview-climate-crisis-1234914243/) revealed the plans of the elites: “…Our governments, the governments of the world, must work together as a common species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem. And the main thing it boils down to is that if you are an individual, you, A, have to be involved. You have to vote for the people who care about this problem and take science seriously. And we shouldn’t have elected leaders, at the state, city or national level who don’t listen to science, especially in this country. By population, we are the biggest polluters per capita in the world and even scientists have been saying this for decades now. We must set an example for the rest of the world to follow. We are an incredibly rich nation and we need to make this transition. We are all crossing our fingers that Biden can make one of the most substantial plans to at least implement renewables. So, vote. Vote for healthy people… We are really at that point of having to take important action as if it were the second world war.I hear a lot of people saying that technology will take care of it. Well, we’re running out of time. We have answers with renewable energy and ways to make this transition, but the private sector and the governments of the world must work together. “ A concentrate of globalism, ecology, globalism, scientism, progressivism and paganism. It is also beautiful: in short, he lacks nothing.

So the actor concludes by also marking the time of this emergency: “I think there is a sense of anxiety all over the world that the powers that be, the private sector, governments are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine-year window“.

Nine years, 2030 agenda. Does that tell you anything? A deadline that Francesco also agrees (the two met in the past) who spoke like this in October: “…The expectations linked to the goals of sustainable development are moving away to be completed by 2030together with more specific goals related to the protection of the air, water, climate or the fight against desertification“. (https://www.rainews.it/ archive-rainews/articoli/papa-salvare-ambiente-da-azioni-scellerate-anche-politiche-08edbff0-12ba-49cb-a07d-2ba1f31aff7b.html).

There is anxiety, we need to hurry. Be strict, be tough if necessary. I am reminded of the tears and blood measures of technical governments, do you remember? These people do not speak at random, but speak because they are influenced or shaped, in the flesh and in the spirit, by the elites and their progressivism. This emergency concerning the planet (again not Creation, attention) becomes the new moloch of the New World Order, paganism 2.0. Up to the microchip introduced, up to a new reduction of the population (man pollutes, don’t you know?), Up to social control, up to a new world war (maybe a pandemic), up to transhumanism, up to the antichrist. Which, antichrist aside, are concepts, to take up the words of DiCaprio, carried out by the governments of “healthy people” (and thank goodness, otherwise who knows what they were talking about …).

They tell you this in every way: the testimonials of this change are starting to be too many. Some, perhaps all, are actors. The success of their grotesque tragedy and against the natural order of things depends on us spectators and on how much we entrust ourselves, and will entrust ourselves, to our Lord.