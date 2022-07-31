“If for every time they called me ‘fat’ on social networks, they gave me a euro, I would be the richest aunt in Spain”

Loreto Ochando defended at laSexta Noche that diversity campaigns “are absolutely necessary” because, as she said, “unfortunately, we have more and more bullying problems due to aesthetics” and “we have more and more anorexia problems and bulimia associated with the canons of beauty imposed on us society, social networks.

“It seems that if you don’t look like Scarlett Johansson or Elsa Pataky you can’t post a photo on Instagram because they tell you everything. You have to get people into their heads that it doesn’t matter what body the woman or the man has, you you can’t mess with people because of their looks“, he stated.

Thus, the journalist spoke on the program about her personal case: “Every time I go on TV, out of every ten negative comments about my speech, eight are about my physique“If they gave me a euro for every time they called me ‘fat’ on social networks, I wouldn’t have to come because I would be the richest aunt in Spain. And this carries over to the beach, to ordinary life,” she said.

At another point in the program, Ochando spoke of the current problem of the average salary in Spain and the difficulties of young people to become independent. “You’re charging a lot less now in 2022 than you were in 2010 or 2011.” Thus, he pointed out that “the other day ‘El País’ carried an article that said that if you charged 30,000 euros per year you were already among the rich in Spain”. “That’s a savagery. it’s not moneybecause that a month is 1,600 or 1,700 clean euros,” he criticized.

In this sense, the journalist stressed that “the average salary in this country is 1,000 euros.” “People who look at what a rental is worth in Madrid and why people cannot become independent. We are becoming poor. It is not that at 30 years of age they live in their parents’ house, it is that in the end people over 40 will live with their parents because not even rent can be paid,” he predicted.







In addition, the journalist also responded to the controversy caused by the queen’s decision Letizia not to cross herself during the offering to the apostle Santiago. “Respect is shown in other ways. I go into a church and show all the respect in the world, but don’t ask me to cross myself, because it goes against my non-belief,” she said.

Thus, the journalist defended that Letizia “is the queen of all Spaniards, believers and atheists.” “Being in a church does not imply having to cross yourself. We do not live in the fourteenth century. You can show respect in 1,000 ways, like bowing your head, and you don’t have to cross yourself if you don’t believe in that,” he stressed. In this video, his reaction to the controversy surrounding Queen Letizia.