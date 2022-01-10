If halitosis damages our social life, a few grandmother’s remedies and a little baking soda can get us back in a good mood

When we are attending an important meeting or have a gallant meeting planned, bad breath is never a good business card.

It is a disabling problem because it risks isolating us and can undermine our self-esteem.

There are several reasons for bad breath, and addressing them all may seem like an impossible task.

Yet the steps to take are few but they must be targeted because it is important to have clear ideas.

Bad breath can be a consequence of the presence of bacteria in the mouth. Lack of proper oral hygiene can significantly worsen this disorder. On the other hand, using an electric toothbrush and dental floss can already be excellent basic remedies.

When it depends on bad eating habits or smoking, in addition to improving these behaviors, drinking lots of water can help us.

We must not fall into the error of thinking that food creates bad breath and that fasting is the remedy. Our saliva and our digestive system are natural defenses that can protect us. An unbalanced diet rich in fats, proteins and sugars may however not be suitable for us. We risk putting our liver in difficulty and in this case bad breath becomes a signal.

Even during a period of high stress this problem can arise, as a warning that we must slow down and take care of ourselves.

Quick and effective remedies

There are several remedies that we are taught from an early age and which are very useful. To some, however, we must pay attention. Mouthwash, for example, may have contraindications to take into consideration. Being a preparation that often contains alcohol, its use must be established together with a doctor who explains how to avoid eliminating the good bacteria.

It is a good habit to complete the cleaning of the oral cavity by cleaning the tongue with the rough part of the toothbrush.

This type of cleansing can be integrated with coconut oil rinses, excellent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.

It is also very important to replace carbonated drinks with tea. The habit of consuming green tea and black tea in place of other products that can cause bad breath, if established, can bring excellent results.

A trip to the herbalist’s shop

If halitosis damages our social life, a few grandmother’s remedies and a little baking soda can make us feel good, especially after a trip to the herbalist’s shop.

The herbs that can help us are many from licorice, to peppermint, from sage to rosemary in addition to basil. Furthermore, the infusions are a real boon. The ingredient that makes the difference, however, is baking soda. A spoonful of baking soda added to the infusion or a natural mouthwash based on aromatic herbs and bicarbonate will help the production of saliva and limit the action of bacteria.