If he does not continue at Red Bull: the team that could hire Checo Pérez in 2023

Photo of James James9 mins ago
Various grill contracts. Among them is Sebastián Vettel at Aston Martin, who has not yet decided on the continuity that he will give to his professional career. In this context, in the former team of Czech Perez they do not want to waste time and are already beginning to think of possible replacements.

The driver from Guadalajara was part of the structure that at that time was called Racing Point, until the end of 2021, when he joined Red Bull. Furthermore, in a recent interview where he received questions from the public, Czech Perez admitted to having a great relationship with Lance Stroll, calling him one of his best friends in F1, leaving a possible door open for a return. From this, he began to debate whether it would be viable in this context.

The Mexican spent two years in his previous team

Precisely, the father of the Canadian pilot, Lawrence Stroll, is one of the largest shareholders and managers of the Aston Martin team. Under these circumstances, The rumor that the man from Jalisco may become part of Aston Martin again next year because his contract ends at the end of this season, began to circulate in the international press. This did nothing but generate a lot of surprise in the fans.

