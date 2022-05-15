If he does not continue at Red Bull: the team that could hire Checo Pérez in 2023

Various grill contracts. Among them is Sebastián Vettel at Aston Martin, who has not yet decided on the continuity that he will give to his professional career. In this context, in the former team of Czech Perez they do not want to waste time and are already beginning to think of possible replacements.

The driver from Guadalajara was part of the structure that at that time was called Racing Point, until the end of 2021, when he joined Red Bull. Furthermore, in a recent interview where he received questions from the public, Czech Perez admitted to having a great relationship with Lance Stroll, calling him one of his best friends in F1, leaving a possible door open for a return. From this, he began to debate whether it would be viable in this context.

The Mexican spent two years in his previous team

Precisely, the father of the Canadian pilot, Lawrence Stroll, is one of the largest shareholders and managers of the Aston Martin team. Under these circumstances, The rumor that the man from Jalisco may become part of Aston Martin again next year because his contract ends at the end of this season, began to circulate in the international press. This did nothing but generate a lot of surprise in the fans.

The concrete thing is that it seems very difficult that this possibility can be carried out. First of all, the native of Guadalajara is very happy at Red Bull and vice versa, so the renewal offer is expected to arrive at any moment. On the other hand, it is also not confirmed that Sebastián Vettel will not continue in Formula 1, despite his surprising recent statements, where he stated that being part of this sport is not compatible with mitigating climate change.

Vettel entered Aston Martin when Pérez left

His competition to replace Vettel

In addition to Czech Perez, who seems to be the most difficult option on the market, the Aston Martin team has an extensive list of possible drivers for one of its cars. Thinking of a profile that resembles that of Sebastián Vettel, the only one available who meets these requirements is Fernando Alonso. A former world champion in the last years of his career and who can play the role of leader.

Among those on the current grid, the other candidate is Pierre Gasly, while other options that are not currently competing are also being analyzed. These are the cases of Nico Hulkenberg and Antonio Giovinazzi. Finally, the possibility of giving the debut to a rider from the minor categories is latent. In this sense, the one that attracts the most attention is Oscar Piastri, who was champion of Formula 2 and Formula 3. In addition, Theo Pourchaire, Liam Lawson and Juri Vips are also considered.