“If he leaves, I will also retire from Formula 1”. An earthquake for the circus – Libero Quotidiano





Not only Lewis Hamilton. Now also Max Verstappen “threatens” his retirement from Formula 1. The Red Bull world champion, in fact, clearly explains that he would leave the circus if he were not there Gianpiero Lambiase, his track engineer. In short, a huge statement of esteem, even if it is difficult to believe that without Lambiase super-Max he would really leave the circus.





Lambiese, dual English and Italian citizenship, made his F1 debut with Jordan in 2005 while remaining within the British team for a decade which saw the ex-Jordan change her name several times. In his career he followed Giancarlo Fisichella, Vitantonio Liuzzi, Paul Di Resta and then Sergio Perez. In 2015 he moved to Red Bull where he was joined by Daniil Kvyat, then from 2016 the relationship with Verstappen, and the spark immediately took off between the two.





Indeed, Verstappen said clearly: “I told him, when he decides to stop in F1. I’ll leave the Grand Prix too, I want to work only with him“. Thus the Dutch a Ziggo Sport. And again, he added: “We have an incredible relationship. Helmut Marko he finds the way we communicate astonishing. By now he is the pilot and I am the engineer, I want him to tell me on the radio when I become or do the bitch and I want to do the same towards him. In terms of strategy, I am not afraid to manage it from the cockpit. If the tires are gone I will say so and I will return to the pits, where it will be better if the tires are ready, even if sometimes the team would like me to go one more lap “, concluded Max Verstappen.