“If I am a champion, I will race with number 1”

Sometimes Formula 1 travels on commonplaces that are difficult to eradicate. Max Verstappen made some understandable mistakes of inexperience in his earliest years in Formula 1, as happened to the vast majority of drivers, but being the earliest driver in World Championship history has always accentuated his every mistake.

Verstappen, however, is no longer wrong, and for some time, and above all he is not a hothead as he is very often described. He has a fierce determination, but mostly off the slopes, Max is a quiet guy.

He deserted the party organized after the victory in Mexico City, and on Monday as soon as he arrived in Brazil he met for the first time a very … special father-in-law, namely Nelson Piquet, from whom he did not ask for advice, but for the possibility of visiting his garage. .

Four stages from the end of the World Championship, Verstappen is the same as always, wanting even calmer than usual thanks to the certainty of being able to aim for victory in every race weekend. You enjoy the moment, then, if the world championship arrives, so much the better. In that case, he has already made it known that in 2022 he will freeze the number 33 to move to number 1.

How did the celebrations go on Sunday evening?

“I actually left for Brazil, so I can’t say I really celebrated”.

Didn’t you take part in the party organized by the Perez family?

“There are still four races to go and we have to be at our best, and although obviously I was very happy with the results we got, after the race I was already focused on the next goals”.

After the problems you had on Saturday in qualifying, how much relief was it to see that the car immediately placed itself in the operating window during the race?

“In qualifying things did not go according to plan, but it was not something dramatic, and in fact in the race the tires were immediately in the correct window and we were back to being very fast”.

Red Bull has a very positive history at Interlagos. Is this something that helps you to have confidence for the weekend ahead?

“Yes, we’ve done well here in the past, and I couldn’t wait to go back, to be honest. Obviously, from 2019 to today the scenario has changed a lot, but I think we can do a good job, this track doesn’t have many corners but the altitude always helps us a little. I remember that in 2019 I had to fight a lot with Lewis, and I expect it will be like this again this weekend ”.

Do you expect Mercedes to come closer this weekend?

“I am sure, 100%, the altitude in Mexico is extremely high, and here in Interlagos it is less, so I think they will be closer.”

How do you see the return of the Sprint Qualifying? Do you think the track lends itself well to this format?

“The most adrenaline-pumping part of the sprint qualifying is actually the start, because then the laps to go are few, there is not even a great management of the tire, and I don’t expect to see big changes of positions. I think there are still a few things to perfect about the format, but since people like the tension of the start, then if we can do two in one weekend, why not? Personally, they are more for the traditional weekend, what really matters is having several competitive single-seaters on the track that can play it, if so you don’t need to change anything “.

You met Nelson Piquet before coming to Sao Paulo. Did you get to talk to him about the title fight with Lewis? Did you ask for any advice?

“We haven’t talked about the fight for the title, I don’t need advice, we just had a good chat on many different topics. I know what to do when I’m in the car, so I don’t need to talk to anyone about it. ” .

What do you think of Nelson’s garage?

“It is very beautiful, like a dream! I would like to have a similar one in the future, with many different types of cars. I think it’s a little bit every kid’s dream, and yes, it was undoubtedly very nice to be able to visit it ”.

Have you already had thoughts about a championship coming your way?

“Well, it’s very simple: if you don’t think about it, it means you don’t have dreams. But I am very focused, I know that many things can happen in four races, now we are going through a good period but everything can change very quickly. “

“I already said after the race in Mexico … this year at some point I had a greater advantage in the championship standings than I have today (over Hamilton) and it all disappeared within two weekends. So we still have to try to do the best we can, starting with trying to win this race. My approach every weekend on the track is always the same, and I won’t change it. “

If you win, will you move on to number ‘1’?

“Of course. How often do you have the opportunity to drive with the number 1? And it’s also an advantage for merchandising, so it’s smart to do it. “

Today you are already certain that this season no one will be able to win more races than you. Do you already feel the moral winner regardless of how it will turn out?

“No, the only winner is the one who ends the season in first place in the overall standings, no matter how many races you win. So far I have had a great season, many wins, good pole positions, and whatever happens between now and the end of the championship will not change my life, I have said that many times before. I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and obviously I’ll do everything I can to win this world championship ”.

Is it more fun to drive when you have a chance to win consistently?

“It’s the best scenario, if you don’t win for a while it gets depressing, but I was aware of that when I got into Formula 1, and I had to accept that I couldn’t race for the win. When I debuted with Toro Rosso I knew what the objectives were, normally there are only one or two teams that can fight for a championship, and obviously you hope that one day you can get on one of the cars that can aim for the world championship. “

“And as soon as you realize you are there, well, it’s a lot more fun and you really appreciate having this opportunity. You don’t know how long it will last, maybe next season it won’t be like that, and since I’m aware of it I’m really enjoying the moment.”