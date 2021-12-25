“If I commit suicide, it wasn’t me.” Still doubts about McAfee’s death

On June 23, John McAfee is found dead in a Spanish prison.

The official version speaks of suicide. But too many things in the life and death of this Bitcoin evangelist don’t add up. Months later, the death of this cryptocurrency pioneer remains one of the darkest pages in recent financial history. Theoretically, the reason for the suicide would be in trouble with the US tax and justice system. But many are not convinced that all this could justify a gesture of this kind. The United States was seeking extradition to Spain in order to try McAfee for tax evasion. But right from the start, different leads were taken. An aura of dark mystery has accompanied this story from the beginning. One detail is really significant and disturbing: two years earlier McAfee had said verbatim “If I commit suicide it wasn’t me. I was killed. ”

Too many doubts

He hadn’t revealed it to a few close friends but had even tweeted it. Two years after this gloomy tweet, the bizarre suicide took place. McAfee’s life has always been a life full of contradictions. A pioneer of digital, cryptocurrency and cybersecurity who claimed to have 47 children. The protagonist of memorable enterprises and at least questionable utterances, he died as he lived: in an absolutely excessive way. His death gave birth to the most unlikely conspiracy theories. Yet even today doubts about this prophet’s demise of the cryptocurrency world remain considerable. The most disparate tracks have been evoked. Some point to colossal occult crypto holdings, others have a more spying flavor.

Others more prosaically speak of mental disorders.

But to date, little has been added to what we know of this mysterious death.