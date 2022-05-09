“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it was good to meet you”, Elon Musk’s strange message on Twitter

This Sunday -May 8- billionaire Elon Musk surprised users on social networks, after writing a strange phrase on his official Twitter account that said: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it was good to meet you.”

The tycoon, who has more than 91 and a half million followers on that social network, provoked multiple reactions in which they questioned his controversial words.

In less than two hours, the tweet had already been replicated more than 340 million times on the social network that he now owns, and was being commented on by more than 43 million users of that application. In addition, he was quoted more than 12 million times.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Among the comments that the US citizen’s tweet has received, some are to be mentioned: “We must protect you at all costs. Humanity is counting on you.”; “The world needs Elon Musk”; “Protect this man at all costs”; among hundreds of thousands of others.

Also, there are those who have taken the trill as something funny, answering it sarcastically with retorts such as: “How can you post this 2 minutes ago and it already has 17,000 likes?”; “If that happens, I can have Twitter”; and even quoting the philosopher Voltaire with one of his famous phrases that reads: “if you want to know who controls you, look at who they don’t let you heal”.

Elon Musk, who in addition to owning Tesla and Twitter, is the co-founder of well-known companies in the world of technology such as PayPal, SpaceX, Hyperloop, SolarCity, The Boring Company, Neuralink and OpenAI.

On the other hand, regarding Musk’s latest purchase, he claimed to have raised $7.14 billion to finance the purchase of Twitter, and mentioned Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Saudi prince and businessman Al Walid bin Talal among the investors.

Elon Musk’s words remind us of the case of John McAfee

Many of the viewers began to replicate the words quoted on October 15, 2020, by fellow tycoon John McAfee, who on that occasion wrote around 1:00 pm: “I am happy here. I have friends. The food is good. Everything is fine. Know that if I hang myself, Epstein style, it won’t be my fault.”

Following those statements made on Twitter, the British-American computer programmer, founder of McAfee, passed away on June 23, 2021. Just eight months after warning, in a way, his death.

The death of this powerful man took place in the cell of the Brians 2 Penitentiary Center, in San Esteban de Sasroviras, shortly after his extradition to the United States was authorized, where he was accused of alleged tax crimes committed between 2016 and 2018.

*With information from AFP