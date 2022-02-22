‘If I don’t say the right things, they can kill me’ | Beetroot

Cardi B has offered her thoughts on the escalating situation in Ukraine.

The rapper, who has 21.8 million followers, was asked on Twitter what she “thinks about the whole Russia thing” when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Tuesday.

Insisting that her phone wasn’t hacked, Cardi told fans, “I feel like if I don’t say the right things, I can get killed” before urging world leaders to “stop tripping over power.”

The rapper shared a tweet in response to a fan’s question about Russia, writing: ‘I wish these world leaders would stop tripping over power and really think about who is really affected (the citizens) plus the whole world is In crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.

After another fan wrote ‘okay give Cardi phone back now’, she jumped into a video to insist her ‘phone isn’t hacked it’s really me’.

“I actually want to say a lot of things, but I’m going to mind my own business because sometimes I feel like I have such a big platform that if I don’t say the right things, I can get killed,” he explained.

“But I’m not really on the side of NATO, I’m not really on the side of Russia, I’m actually on the side of the citizens because at the end of the day the world is having a crisis right now,” Cardi continued.

‘There is inflation not only in the United States but throughout the world. It is really difficult to recover the economy. There are so many late shipments.

“China really isn’t messing with us so a lot of things are behind, a lot of products are behind and this just made it that much more complicated so I’m really upset about this and I really wish that all the world’s leaders right now really come through. to a logical conclusion, but whatever hmm.

Cardi has a history of commentating on politics, becoming famous in an online war of words with Candace Owens in 2020, after the conservative commentator called the Grammy-winning rapper “illiterate” and an “embarrassment” to black people.

The dispute began when Owens shared a clip from his appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show, in which he criticized then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden for participating in an interview with Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, for Elle.

Owens said it was “one of the biggest insults” to black voters that Biden chose to do the interview with an “illiterate rapper,” rather than someone who could ask the “tough questions.”

The Republican went on to say that Biden thinks “black people are stupid” and compared his interview with Cardi B to Donald Trump’s interview with Justin Bieber.