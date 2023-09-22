‘If I had known it was him I would have asked for a photo’

By Alistair Talbot for DailyMail.com









Shannon Sharp was ridiculously ignored by the paparazzi while out and about in LA earlier this week, when Selena Gomez and her security team walked in right in the middle of her street interview with a reporter.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was asked for his thoughts on the United States’ performance at the FIBA ​​World Cup while standing outside Giorgio Baldi in Del Mar earlier this month, when suddenly, the singer and actress appeared behind him.

The cameraman had very little time to focus his attention on Selena, so he had to quickly ask Shannon to focus on his view while taking photos of the former Disney teen’s exit from the Italian restaurant.

After completing the task, the photographer re-engaged in conversation with Shannon and apologized for the spontaneous interruption.

But, the ESPN analyst wasn’t at all bothered by the course of the interview, saying, ‘No, bro. You are good.

Shannon talks to a cameraman outside Giorgio Baldi in L.A.’s Del Mar neighborhood on Monday night

The former NFL tight end was talking about the US’s path to the FIBA ​​World Cup when Gomez appeared behind him

Shannon asked if he could stick to his idea by the interviewer so he could catch Selena

Shannon was not at all bothered by the proceedings of the interview, later saying, ‘No brother. You are good.

The two continued their conversation about sports, specifically about Deion Sanders’ impact on Colorado’s 3-0 start this year, which has taken college football by storm.

Sharp, who attended Sanders’ home coaching debut last weekend with fellow Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Terrell Owens as well as the Wu-Tang Clan, later responded to a fan who asked him about the incident on Twitter. was asked in, formerly known as Twitter. , and why the paparazzi had to make her look ‘like that’.

‘Did I realize it was her? “I definitely would have asked her for a picture,” the 55-year-old shared, referring to Gomez. She also addressed another fan, who claimed the cameraman had “filthy” her, in a separate tweet. : ‘No problem, he didn’t do it. I am not selling any photos. he is. ‘I have no problem with it.’

‘I’m sure I’ll ever be in the same place as him. I will get a photo. Walk right up and say, sorry. Would you like to take a photo with me, Sharp said in a third follow-up tweet.

Shannon later addressed the incident online and insisted that the paparazzi were just doing their job

Earlier this week, ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season next month, Sharp blasted another celebrity in the form of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The former NFL tight end, who won three Super Bowls, was called a ‘Greek freak’ for doubting the Milwaukee Bucks’ commitment to achieving another NBA title, while one of his brothers, Shannon, says he’s someone Not good enough to play for. Other NBA teams currently occupying the roster spot.

‘You know very well, Giannis, your brother will probably never play for another team in the NBA except for Milwaukee, and it’s only because of you,’ Shannon said, referring to Giannis’ older brother, Thanasis. Despite thinking that the 28-year-old had two siblings who were members of the Bucks.

‘So you keep talking about surrounding yourself with talent – two spots are occupied by your brothers.’

Shannon Sharp criticized NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) as he doubted the Bucks’ desire to win another NBA championship, while he gave his brother Thanasis (L) a spot on the roster.

Giannis has suggested he will try to move away from Milwaukee in the near future amid concerns that the team is not committed to winning another championship.

On ’48 Minutes’ he said, ‘As long as we play and we approach the game the right way every day and we all make sacrifices for a common goal, I see myself being with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of my career. Can.’ ‘Blew Podcast.

‘But the moment I feel like people aren’t as committed as I am to getting that golden thing back… I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. I want to win.

‘I have to do whatever it takes to win, and if there’s a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien (championship trophy) I’ve got to take that better situation.’

But Sharp also said: ‘You’ve got a new coach, Adrian Griffin, give him a chance. You gave Mike Budenholzer a chance.