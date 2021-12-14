“If I hadn’t been vaccinated in time I would have died of Covid”

The vaccine against Covid-19 does not prevent the disease, but in case of infection it helps to greatly reduce the symptoms, and pop star Billie Eilish understood this on her own skin: “I was sick for about two months and I still suffer now. of some side effects “.

During Howard Stern’s radio show he said he contracted the Coronavirus in August of this year and added: “I want to say very clearly that it was thanks to the vaccine that I am well. I think that if I hadn’t been vaccinated I would have died, because it was a very bad experience. And when I say very bad, I mean that I was very bad, even if, speaking of Covid and what it can cause, it was not so terrible “. Even today it is affected by the problems it suffered.

Born in Los Angeles 19 years ago, Billie Eilish has grown in popularity since 2015, when she debuted with the single ‘Ocean Eyes’. Together with her brother and producer Finneas she took the contemporary pop scene by storm and became a star with millions of followers and sold copies. He has already won seven Grammys, two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards. So he represents a prominent personality, especially for young people: from here the importance of his words regarding vaccinations. Also during Stern’s program, Eilish also said that “the vaccine is super fantastic and has prevented her parents and friends from getting sick.”

The pop star said she fell ill in August from the coronavirus.

Fortunately, everything went well, and the singer is safe and sound, even if the girl was convinced and feared she would die from Covid-19 if she didn’t get vaccinated just in time. This of Billy, like that of many people who have fallen into this horrible nightmare, is a clear and limpid message in favor of vaccination against Covid.

We hope that the minority of the population not yet vaccinated will do so as soon as possible, not only for their own health, but for the respect and the community of all.