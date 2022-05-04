“If I have a very good mood”: Natalia Cuevas revealed Michelle Bachelet’s reaction to her peculiar imitations

Julio Cesar Rodriguez gave the go a few weeks ago to the second season of “but with respect“In Chilevisión. The conversation star will have a new guest this Wednesday, May 4. It is about the comedian Natalie Cuevas, who will tell details of his life and recall special moments of his artistic career.

It is broadcast in the same slot as its first cycle, that is, after “Doctor Milagro” and has featured figures such as Gaby Hernández, Claudio Orrego, Fabrizio Copano, Negro Piñera, Felipe Bianchi, José Miguel Viñuela, Daniel Alcaíno, Mauricio Flores and Mauricio Israel.

One of the novelties of the program is dynamic in which in each episode of “But with Respect”, Julio César Rodríguez will tell his guest that there is an envelope with a complex question inside.which you must answer at the end of the episode.

Related news

This will be the conversation between Julio César Rodríguez and Natalia Cuevas

On the night of this Wednesday, May 4, Natalia Cuevas will talk with Julio César Rodríguez. There, the comedian will remember her beginnings on television, the difficult moments she lived in this field and, also, the funny imitations that she did to former President Michelle Bachelet.

In “But with respect” they remembered when a Bolivian news portal confused the artist with Bachelet, when she was walking around the Santiago International Airport characterized by the former president in 2013.

As a result, Natalia Cuevas commented that once He asked Michelle Bachelet if she was uncomfortable with imitating her. She assured him that “no, I don’t have any problem, I do have a very good mood.”

“I made Bachelet before she was president”Cuevas will remember, according to an exclusive preview of TimeX.

Check Julio César Rodríguez’s spot for CHV’s “But with Respect”

Relive some episodes of “But with Respect” in its first season

Second season:

See the conversation between Arturo Longton and Andrés Longton with Julio César Rodríguez

Know the statements of Jean Philippe Cretton

Relive the episode with Marlen Olivari

See the episode of Mauricio Flores here

Here you can see Julio César Rodríguez with Kenita Larraín

Visualize the conversation with Daniel Matamala

Check the interview with Claudio Orrego

Watch here the complete interview with Gala Caldirola

Take advantage of observing here Fabrizio Copano’s interview with Julio César Rodríguez

Enjoy the conversation with Negro Piñera

See the chapter with Felipe Bianchi here

Here you can see the interview with María Luisa Godoy

Visualize here Daniel Alcaíno and his interview with Julio César Rodríguez

Check here José Miguel Viñuela and his conversation with Julio César Rodríguez

Here you can see the interview with Mauricio Israel

Watch the episode with Evelyn Mathei

First season:

Watch the episode with Juan Cristóbal Guarello here

Here you can see the interview with Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco

JC talked with Jorge Alis

Check here the chapter of Katherinne Orellana

Here you can see Andrea Molina in “PCR”

Felipe Parra and his imitations: See here

Here check the program that had Héctor Morales as a guest

Watch the interview with Marcelo Lagos here

Here is Julio César Rodríguez’s conversation with Ricardo Meruane

Check the conversation with Francisco Vidal

Here you can see the chapter with Yamila Reyna

Watch the interview with Fernando Alarcón here

Check here Antonio Vodanovic and Julio César Rodríguez

Here the conversation with Camila Andrade

How and where to tune in to “But with Respect”, a program by Julio César Rodríguez on CHV

“But with Respect”, by Julio César Rodríguez on CHV, is broadcast from Monday to Wednesday, at midnight, and here we leave you the numbers that you should tune in according to your cable operator.

VTR: 21(Santiago), HD 711

DirecTV: 151, HD 1151

Movistar: 121, HD 811

Clear: 55, HD 555

Zapping: 21

You have HD: 57

Intel: 66

World: 15, HD 515

GTD/Telsur: 21, HD 27

In addition, you can see CHV online and “But with Respect”, by Julio César Rodríguez, through the following link.