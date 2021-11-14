BARCELONA (Spain) – For days in Spain the media have been whispering about a possible withdrawal for Sergio Aguero given his health conditions, the player however remains optimistic and asks for patience. The cardiological picture of the Barcelona striker would be more complicated than expected, if the tests he undergoes were to reveal a malignant arrhythmia, his career would most likely be really at risk, a fact that he is ready to accept.

Aguero: “If I have to stop, I’ll do it … but I’ll wait”

Recently the reporter Pia Shaw made public conversation via chat with the former Manchester City where the latter narrates the situation he is experiencing these days: “I’m fine, fine … The rumors are terrible. This heart thing takes time, at least 6 months. I am 33 years old and I should wait 6 months, plus three of training to get back on the pitch. Well it’s complicated. I should be out for 9 months, almost a year, that’s why they speculate on my retirement. If they tell me I have to stop I will, but first I wait for the results“.

Aguero: “Exams in a week”

Still in the chat with Shaw Aguero he reveals his work plan reiterating, again, that only after the exams will he be able to understand better: “I continue in my recovery plan, then we will see what is best. I was hospitalized for five days, they checked me, after which I was at rest until the first test. So, now it’s a matter of patience … I went to Andorra for three days, I was very nervous about everything that had happened. In a week I will do the exams in the clinic and we will see the steps to follow. But what they say is strange, I don’t know ..“