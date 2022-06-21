“If I think about it too much, I will ruin everything”

Billie Eilish credit:Bang Showbiz

Billie Eilish has admitted to thinking about the Glastonbury Festival so much that she is afraid of ruining everything. As a reminder, the 20-year-old star will perform at the famous festival this Friday, June 24 and will thus break a record by becoming the youngest solo artist to give a concert there.

In an interview with Matt Wilkinson for Apple Music 1, the “bad guy” singer said, “With this stuff, when there’s so much pressure, it’s like, if you think about it too much, you can ruin everything. . So I try to stay as calm as possible. If I think about it, I think it’s super cool. I’m so, so looking forward to it.”

Billie added that she did not hesitate at all to agree to perform there and also confided that she had a specific ritual before each concert.

“I only started having a ritual this year because before I was doing anything until I got on stage,” she explained. “I wasn’t even warming up. Now I get ready for two hours right before. I exercise and then I do my makeup and my hair myself. I have to do it in a very specific way. Then I have to find an outfit and I have to make sure it fits. Then I have to put on a lot of jewelry, which takes me three hours.”