“If I were Zaniolo I would start thinking about leaving Serie A because I feel bad for him for what he has to suffer”

In the post game of Bologna-Rome spoke José Mourinho.

José Mourinho to DAZN

“We have to invent a team to play on Saturday, luckily Mancini changed him soon. I want to congratulate Bologna and Sinisa, they fought a lot and took the three points. Congratulations to mine too, they gave everything, against everything and everyone. . First the injuries, both before the match and during. Someone then played with some difficulties. Even some episodes, but they fought a lot and I am proud. If I were Zaniolo, I would begin to think that playing in Serie A is difficult “.

To the question: “What are you referring to about Zaniolo?” the Special One has left the mixed zone.

José Mourinho at the press conference

A comment on the evening?

“We are already thinking about the next one. Congratulations to Bologna and its players who fought for this result, but also congratulations to mine who faced so many difficulties, including injuries, Covid, physical problems during the match and everyone fighting for the result during the match. I am with them. I speak against myself, but if I am Zaniolo I begin to think about not staying in Serie A for so long because I feel bad for him for what he has to suffer. As for my personal situation and mine yellow, since Pairetto talked to me after the game, I don’t need to comment on it in any other way “.

José Mourinho to the club’s official channels

The match?

“I have little to say, congratulations to Bologna, they won and fought hard to do it. Congratulations to mine, even with the difficulties between fatigue, injuries and episodes they gave everything to the end. Then I advise Zaniolo to think about going abroad , here in Italy it is becoming impossible for him “.