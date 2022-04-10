If in semi-sleep we are paralyzed, we cannot move and breathe we do not panic, this is what we must do

There are several sleep disorders that can affect us, from sleep apnea, bruxism, sleepwalking, insomnia, but few are as terrifying as sleep paralysis.

Nocturnal paralysis is such a widespread phenomenon that many cultures of the world have sought a way to interpret and explain them. There are those who think that these paralysis are due to the intervention of demons, supernatural creatures or even extraterrestrials. From a scientific point of view, however, sleep paralysis is now a fairly well understood phenomenon.

It mostly happens when you wake up

For sleep paralysis we mean the feeling of immobility, paralysis, breathing difficulty, sense of anxiety and panic that can affect us when we fall asleep or, more often, when we wake up. The phenomenon generally lasts a few seconds, at most a couple of minutes, but it can have a profound psychological impact. But why does it happen? When we sleep, our body tends to be almost completely paralyzed, to keep us safe from any sudden movements that we may be making subconsciously. Sleep paralysis occurs when the brain wakes up, but the body is still in the state of sleep paralysis, and therefore even if we are conscious, we cannot move. But what should be done in these cases?

The phenomenon of sleep paralysis is very common among the population of all ages. If it happens only occasionally, or in a period of particular stress or private life upheaval, there is generally no need to worry. However, if it becomes chronic, or goes to heavily affect our quality of life, we can turn to sleep specialists who will be able to suggest a therapy.

According to experts, the most important thing when we find ourselves suffering from sleep paralysis is not to panic. We must bear in mind that this is a very common phenomenon, and of a short duration that will soon pass. So let’s try to relax and not panic. If we are paralyzed in drowsiness it is normal to worry, but according to the “meditation and relaxation” therapy, we should instead close our eyes and try to maintain an emotional detachment from what is happening. Then we should try to relax the muscles. Let us remember that the episode will only last a few seconds, and soon we will regain control of our body.

