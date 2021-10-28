News

“If it had been a man …”

Madonna defends Billie Eilish from the accusations of her fans. The very young American singer it has in fact undergone a mediated process initiated by someone who was once his fan and followed his music with passion. The triggering cause of the accusations is none other than her outward change and some photos and looks with which she has shown herself during public occasions.

Billie started showing up in a very different dress than usual. AND turned blonde and it would seem to have abandoned capo over to rediscover its physicality and therefore a clothing that enhances it without hiding it. This is because the singer claimed to be making peace with her body, while at the same time gaining stronger self-esteem and confidence.

Photo: Instagram @TIME

But the fans didn’t like it. In fact, Eilish has not only been critical and accused of having betrayed herself and the image that until then she had proposed to her audience but has also lost many followers on social media, about 100,000. Pop star Madonna immediately intervened in his defense which certainly does not send them to say.

Madonna: “If Billie Eilish had been a man no one would have said anything”

Lady Ciccone in addition to having made his support reach the very young colleague asked fans on the issue: “Why should Billie be punished for photos where she chooses to look like a seductive woman?” and then continues “If she had been a man no one would have been weird if she had dressed like Prince or Mick Jagger,” he concludes. In short, the road is still long before everyone, even the stars, is free to be what makes them feel good.

Photo: Instagram @madonna

