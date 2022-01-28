“If it had happened I would have left the field! Scudetto? We will fight to the end to win it”

Juan Jesusdefender of Naplesspoke to Radio Kiss Kiss Naples during transmission “Radio Goal” to talk about his experience with the blue shirt. The following is highlighted:

“Goal canceled? I thought I’m going off the pitch because it’s not possible, what’s wrong this time, then finally it went well and I managed to score “.

“Current situation? Those who are there have shown they are doing well, we must have respect for the shirt, even for the teammates who are out. We lack strong players, but the ones we have are just as strong. We have shown that there is still something to improve and do, we have demonstrated this with facts ”.

“Venice-Naples? We have to play them all, let’s try to get a good result. We think race after race, it’s a difficult month. It must be nice to play against Barcelona, ​​Inter and Lazio. A footballer always wants to play games like this “.

“Aims? We know what our characteristics are, we aim to win, in first place. We do not fail to respect the other teams, we are Napoli and we must always aim to win. I’m not superstitious, I’m not afraid to tell her certain things. We will always try to win, Scudetto, Europa League “.

“Our daughter will be born in July and by choice of my wife will be born in Brazil. It will be half Neapolitan because it was conceived in Naples ”.

PHOTO: Imago – Juan Jesus Napoli interview

“I came to Naples not to prove who I am, I’ve been in Italy for 10 years. I have always worked, never made controversy, I have always had respect for the clubs in which I played. Each coach makes his choices, then everyone can make mistakes. I am doing my job in Naples, I have a one year contract but not to show off. If I stay next year I don’t know, the coach or the director will decide. I’ll decide too, but it doesn’t just depend on me ”.

“Barcelona? We will try to throw them out, we know they are not having a good time. However they have a great coach, they made a good market. We will fight to win the trophy, both Europa League and Serie A “.

“Are you going back? Very important, Koulibaly is the commander. Anguissa proved to be very strong, I didn’t expect it. This is a very important winter market, these returns are fundamental “.

“Tuanzebe? He is settling in very well, he played against Fiorentina. He is a physical, technical player, he is young: he is a rock, he seems bigger, he doesn’t look like ’97. He comes from English football, where there is less tactics, but he is settling in very well. Physically there is no discussion “.

“City of Naples? The love of the fans is different. In Milan you can run a little quietly, in Rome the fans are very warm. In Naples it is as if we footballers belong to the family of the fans, they are very friendly. It is a very nice experience, the hotel staff also cheer and support you. Everyone on the street stops you ”.

“There Pizza and the buffalo mozzarella they are very good, wherever you go you eat very well. I wake up with the sea in front of me, before I lived in Milan with the fog. Rome is beautiful, but the sea of ​​Naples is something else ”.

“Naples-Salerno? We weren’t supposed to concede, but we were smart to start again immediately. Elmas was very good at dribbling 5/6 and finding the penalty. We have shown that we are intelligent, that we are not pressured to draw and that we have a quality team ”.