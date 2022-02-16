“If it happens on Saturday, a twinning with Napoli could be born”

Francesco FimmanòSalernitana’s lawyer, spoke during “Punto Nuovo Sport Show” to Radio Punto Nuovoto comment the exemption of Stefano Colantuono and the next commitments of the team. These are his words:

“Colantuono exemption? It’s the tough law of football. In terms of sporting dynamics, results have an impact, we are all subject to results. It was correct to give the coach the right chance. We will have longer times but not this season. There were some forced choices to make. Other (Nicola’s arrival, ed) identified on a purely curricular level on the basis of recent salvation. Even the contract has very unique characteristics, it is all about victories and salvation. This is the competence of our director Sabatini, merits and criticisms are all from him.

Salernitana (Photo by Maurizio Lagana / Getty Images)

Stop Milan and do Napoli a favor too

Naples? This in my opinion the strongest ever, after that of Maradona. We have to look at the teams ahead. Napoli and Inter will win almost all of them. For me, the Salernitana that stops Milan would be the apotheosis, the birth of a twinning“.