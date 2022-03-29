A very frequent ailment in both adults and children is certainly that of itchy scalp. Feeling constant and annoying tingling in the head is a source of embarrassment and concern often attributable to multiple factors.

The main causes of itchy scalp can be stress, psoriasis, dermatitis, dandruff and pediculosis.

Although studies have been carried out on their elimination over the years, to date, lice still make their presence felt, especially on the scalp of children. Their attacks are absolutely not attributable to poor personal hygiene but simply to infestations that occur by contact.

If it is not stress itch, dandruff or erythema then it is advisable to check the scalp carefully and take these measures.

Lice are small yellowish-white parasites that live on humans, localizing in the area of ​​the neck and behind the ears, feeding on his blood.

With their paws equipped with hooks they are able to adhere perfectly to the hair or coat.

To feed, they prick the head and inject a nettle substance which will subsequently cause severe itching.

The female of the louse will deposit the eggs called nits, which will hatch after 7/8 days, becoming real lice.

Unlike dandruff, lice do not fall out when they move the hair, but remain firmly on it. The most effective method for their removal is to resort to using the special fine-toothed comb after having sprinkled the head with conditioner. It will be necessary to pass the comb over the entire hair starting from the root up to the entire length of the hair.

Very effective method if the infestation is not severe

Lice have no wings and do not jump from one end to the other, in fact they are transmitted by direct contact, through hair, combs, hats, towels, sheets.

It is also impossible to be infested with animal lice, as these lice belong to different species that do not attack humans.

Therefore, once the presence of lice has been ascertained, it is advisable to contact your doctor or trusted pharmacist as soon as possible to undertake adequate therapy.

It will be necessary to wash all the linen in boiling water to avoid the contagion of family members, also avoiding the exchange of combs, hats and clothespins.

