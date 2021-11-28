Health

If it is the eye that gets sick from a thyroid problem

Autoimmune thyroid disease may not be limited to the thyroid. For example, they can affect the eye. This is explained by Dr. Danila Covelli, a specialist in Endocrinology who collaborates with Politerapica di Seriate. Basedowian or thyroid ophthalmopathy is the term to indicate the set of ocular signs and symptoms that can occur in those suffering from thyroid autoimmune diseases. It is more frequent in the case of hyperthyroidism due to Graves-Basedow disease but can also occur in the case of hypothyroidism associated with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. It is a rare disease in its most severe forms but minimal ocular involvement is found in up to 50% of patients with Graves-Basedow disease.

Pain and double vision

The main targets of this disease are the conjunctiva, eyelids and eye muscles. Sick eyes appear bulging, swollen and red and the gaze more wide open. The feeling of “sand in the eye” and oppressive pain in the eye are very common symptoms. The most disabling disorder is represented by double vision, or diplopia, a consequence of the inflammation of the muscles that move the eye.

