Popular wisdom has left us some proverbs that we will easily forget. An apple a day that keeps the doctor away is often a topic of our editorial team. An apple a day is exceptional but few know what 2 2 do to our health just to remind us. But another popular saying would argue that laughter is better than medicine. Here, objectively as much as it is good to laugh, it becomes more complicated. Especially if we are suffering from a very strong headache, flu or sore throat. But, if it’s true that laughter would be worth more than medicine, this movie on Netflix will make us giggle. Let’s get ready for a comedy from the past, starring two really talented actresses who will make us spend an evening full of joy.

94 minutes of fun

The plot will certainly not be the most original, but the two actresses in question, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson are truly extraordinary and capable of making people laugh. Without revealing the plot of the film, The Hustle, the original title, is a succession of really tasty comic situations. As is often the case, the title is translated somewhat loosely. In fact, literally the English word “hustle” indicates a feverish activity in the workplace. We could also define it as the classic “work commitment”. But its negative meaning could also be translated as chaos and chaos. And in fact that’s what the two girls do, creating “messes” one after the other. However, considering that cheating is their job.

If it is true that laughter would be worth more than medicine this movie on Netflix will make us laugh

A young and bubbly direction, that of Chris Addison and two interpreters so different, yet so beautifully blended. On the one hand, the Oscar-winning aristocratic Anne Hathaway who represents all female deception with sex appeal. From Batman’s Cat woman, she transports all her charm and style to this film. On the other hand, Rebel Wilson whose name fits perfectly into her cinematic role. The Australian actress will make us laugh with all her jokes and sketches. See and review the part where the internship and training to become a millionaire scammer begins.

Curious how at home this truly multipurpose actress, since she also deals with theater, is a testimonial of diets to lose weight.

The background of the story is the beautiful landscapes of the Côte d’Azur, including inlets, coasts and villas of a thousand and one nights. And, speaking of films not to be missed, we book the super viewing on November 12th as we recommend in the in-depth analysis.

